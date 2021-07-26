ajc logo
Cobb Police host National Night Out on Aug. 3

To promote friendship among community members and law enforcement officials, the National Night Out celebration will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 3 at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
44 minutes ago

The Cobb County Police Department will host a National Night Out celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 3 at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.

This annual event will feature food trucks, live music and a variety of entertainment.

Community members are invited to spend this evening getting to know one another “in a relaxed and celebratory environment” with staff from Cobb Police, Cobb Sheriff’s Office, Cobb Fire and Emergency Services, Cobb 911 and Cobb Emergency Management Agency, according to a Cobb County statement.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, the statement added.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” according to the National Night Out website at natw.org.

“It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances,” according to the statement.

Information: CobbCounty.org/police

