Need a new date night idea? Plan it at Avalon throughout August

If you’re tired of thinking of things to do for date night, Avalon has you covered.
The Alpharetta mixed-use development’s summer date night series is returning throughout August.
Described as “a romantic evening for couples along the Boulevard,” it costs $70 per couple to make dinner reservations at participating restaurants every Monday through Thursday. They can also enjoy reserved seating at Regal Cinemas and get free valet parking.
Participating restaurants include Barleygarden Kitchen + Bar, Café Intermezzo, Colletta, Cru Food + Wine Bar and True Food Kitchen. Menus will soon be posted online.
The website notes that to have the best experience, make date night reservations with the Concierge 24 hours ahead of your desired date night time.
Avalon is a sustainably designed, 86-acre community. It features over 500,000 square feet of retail space, a 12-screen premium theater, a conference center and a full-service hotel, as well as Class A office space, single-family residences and luxury rental homes.
“Avalon infuses resort-level hospitality throughout a walkable, seamlessly connected community of shopping, dining, entertainment, living and working. It’s more than just another place to go, it’s a place to be — a hub of activity that delivers the luxury of the modern South,” the website for 2014-built development said.
Summer Date Night at Avalon
Monday, Aug. 2 – Thursday, Aug. 31
Participating Avalon restaurants
$70 per couple