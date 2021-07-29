Braves to celebrate Hank Aaron weekend

A look at some of the activities the Braves are holding as part of Hank Aaron weekend when they host the Brewers Friday-Sunday.
· Braves players will wear 1974 jerseys that will then be up for auction after the weekend, benefitting Henry Louis Aaron Fund.
· Braves Hank Aaron T-Shirt Ticket Package ($3 from each purchase will go to the HLAF).
· “Moments of Courage” at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights explores influential Black baseball players’ stories during their careers in Atlanta. A look at how these defining moments impacted the city’s movement to civil rights in this limited-time exhibit through Aug. 1.
· Proceeds from 50/50 will benefit the HLAF, special auction including items signed by Hank Aaron
· Truist exhibit open all weekend for fans – July 30-Aug. 8.
· On deck circles will be Hank Aaron branded and auctioned.
· Atlanta based artist John L. Hill will be at Truist Park during the three weekend games to paint a portrait of Hank Aaron. When the painting is completed, it will auctioned with proceeds going to the HLAF.