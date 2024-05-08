Author events May 10-16

Pamela Terry, “When the Moon Turns Blue.” From the author of “The Sweet Taste of Muscadines” comes a deeply moving story of one woman’s fight to hold on to friends, family and community amidst a brewing conflict that divides her small Georgia town. 2 p.m. May 11. Talk, signing. Free. In person and on Zoom. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell, 770-509-5611. bookmiser.net/events.html

Moe Bowstern and Mic Crenshaw, “It Did Happen Here.” Following the brutal murder of an Ethiopian immigrant in Portland, Oregon, in 1988, disparate groups quickly came together to organize against white nationalist violence and right-wing organizing throughout the Rose City and the Pacific Northwest. This oral, people’s history focuses on participants in three core groups: the Portland chapters of Anti-Racist Action and Skinheads Against Racial Prejudice, and the Coalition for Human Dignity. 3 p.m. May 11. Conversation. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php

Sara A.H. Butler, “Fortune & Folly.” Asa Candler Jr. was a man of big vision and bigger adventures, a socialite whose boisterous, unapologetic personality made him both beloved and reviled in the Atlanta community between 1910 and 1950. But after his death, memories of him faded, leaving only his towering, grandiose mansion on Briarcliff Road. Butler’s book offers a deep-dive into the life of this eccentric millionaire to excavate a piece — and place — of Atlanta history. 6 p.m. May 14. Talk. Free. Tall Tales Book Shop, 2105 LaVista Road NE, Atlanta, 404-636-2498. talltalesatlanta.com/