BreakingNews
Laken Riley case: Suspect faces 10 charges in indictment
Things to Do

Author events May 10-16

By Gina Webb – For the AJC
36 minutes ago

Pamela Terry, “When the Moon Turns Blue.” From the author of “The Sweet Taste of Muscadines” comes a deeply moving story of one woman’s fight to hold on to friends, family and community amidst a brewing conflict that divides her small Georgia town. 2 p.m. May 11. Talk, signing. Free. In person and on Zoom. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell, 770-509-5611. bookmiser.net/events.html

Moe Bowstern and Mic Crenshaw, “It Did Happen Here.” Following the brutal murder of an Ethiopian immigrant in Portland, Oregon, in 1988, disparate groups quickly came together to organize against white nationalist violence and right-wing organizing throughout the Rose City and the Pacific Northwest. This oral, people’s history focuses on participants in three core groups: the Portland chapters of Anti-Racist Action and Skinheads Against Racial Prejudice, and the Coalition for Human Dignity. 3 p.m. May 11. Conversation. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php

Sara A.H. Butler, “Fortune & Folly.” Asa Candler Jr. was a man of big vision and bigger adventures, a socialite whose boisterous, unapologetic personality made him both beloved and reviled in the Atlanta community between 1910 and 1950. But after his death, memories of him faded, leaving only his towering, grandiose mansion on Briarcliff Road. Butler’s book offers a deep-dive into the life of this eccentric millionaire to excavate a piece — and place — of Atlanta history. 6 p.m. May 14. Talk. Free. Tall Tales Book Shop, 2105 LaVista Road NE, Atlanta, 404-636-2498. talltalesatlanta.com/

Terah Shelton Harris, “Long After We Are Gone.” To keep a promise to their father, four siblings return to North Carolina to save their ancestral home and 200 acres of land from a development company who has set their sights on turning the valuable waterfront property into a luxury resort. 7 p.m. May 16. Talk. Free. Gwinnett County Library Duluth Branch, 3180 Main St., Duluth, 770-978-5154. gwinnettpl.libnet.info/event/10420898

About the Author

Gina Webb
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Court of Appeals agrees to consider DA removal in Trump Georgia election case1h ago

Credit: Clarke County Sheriff's Office

Laken Riley case: Suspect faces 10 charges in indictment
21m ago

Credit: Nell Carroll

Athens elections shape up as referendum on crime after Laken Riley slaying
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Fani Willis and the slippery slope of truthiness in court

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Fani Willis and the slippery slope of truthiness in court

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man, 3 kids found dead in suspected murder-suicide, Gwinnett police say
56m ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Autocorrect in real-time would be great, wouldn’t it? But you can’t autocorrect what you...
33m ago
Georgia research topic of June 1 Georgia Archives lectures
35m ago
OPINION: Community still stewing in beef with grocery store
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Great deal for TV-watching Braves fans: Pay now, pay later
Georgia Tech’s first Black grad welcomes granddaughter to its alumni club
Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day