BreakingNews
Atlanta police up reward for information on arson, vandalism attacks

You can eat the ‘bones’ in this Atlanta chicken dish

Dish of the Week: Lemon pepper wet chicken at Southern Belle

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Atlanta may be in the Peach State, but our signature flavor is lemon pepper wet. As I ordered a cocktail called FILA (Forever I Love Atlanta) at Southern Belle, my eyes zeroed in on the lemon pepper wet chicken entree — chef Joey Ward’s love song to our quintessential zing.

With incredible attention to detail, Ward takes comfort food and turns it on its head. Breast and thigh meat undergo a 24-hour brine, get pounded flat, cooked sous vide and chilled. As they are ordered, pieces get a dredging in seasoned flour and wet batter, then are fried for a moist interior and crisp crust, featuring the house lemon pepper seasoning and no bones to manage.

But there are bones, sort of. Asher blue cheese crackers in the shape of chicken bones are scattered on the plate, with a Buffalo sauce made from mashed local hot cherry peppers. Instead of the traditional celery sticks, a butter lettuce salad with shaved celery and strips of carrot is served on the side.

Southern Belle. 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com

ExploreSouthern Belle puts aside tasting menu in favor of sharable a la carte menu
ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Fulton Commission poised to move forward with plan for new jail2h ago

Credit: AP

Biotech firm settles with family of Henrietta Lacks, whose HeLa cells uphold medicine
36m ago

Credit: Source: PS

Private terminal for the wealthy to open Sept. 6 at Hartsfield-Jackson
1h ago

Credit: File photo

Man who fatally shot suspected car burglar convicted of murder in DeKalb
50m ago

Credit: File photo

Man who fatally shot suspected car burglar convicted of murder in DeKalb
50m ago

Credit: Handout

A creek runs through it: State park a hidden gem in North Georgia
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Bar Ti Amo

Check out the menu for Bar Ti Amo, opening this week in Buckhead
Want to try mustard-flavored Skittles? Get in line
More than 10 metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in August
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
58m ago
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
Pickle peace? Tennis, pickleball ready for a handshake over the net
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top