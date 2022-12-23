Yalda opens in Sandy Springs with Persian-focused menu

Located at 6500 Aria Boulevard in the Aria Village development, Yalda is now open for takeout and will open for dinner on Dec. 27. Named for the longest night of the year celebrated by Persians, the restaurant will open a second location to follow in the coming months in West Midtown at 980 Howell Mill Road.

Yalda’s menu offers dishes including quail mezze served with anar sauce, a sweet and sour pomegranate molasses; a variety of salads, spreads, wraps, vegetables and kabobs; and entrees including sea bream stuffed with Turkish-style spinach. The restaurant, which has a full bar, also serves several desserts including baklava and faloodeh, a dish made with lime and rose water granita and rice noodles.