ajc logo
X

Yalda opens in Sandy Springs with Persian-focused menu

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
West Midtown location to follow in 2023

Yalda, a Persian-focused restaurant with Turkish and Lebanese influences, is set to open next week in Sandy Springs.

Located at 6500 Aria Boulevard in the Aria Village development, Yalda is now open for takeout and will open for dinner on Dec. 27. Named for the longest night of the year celebrated by Persians, the restaurant will open a second location to follow in the coming months in West Midtown at 980 Howell Mill Road.

Yalda’s menu offers dishes including quail mezze served with anar sauce, a sweet and sour pomegranate molasses; a variety of salads, spreads, wraps, vegetables and kabobs; and entrees including sea bream stuffed with Turkish-style spinach. The restaurant, which has a full bar, also serves several desserts including baklava and faloodeh, a dish made with lime and rose water granita and rice noodles.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Designed to look like a villa in Lavasan in Iran, Yalda has a patio built with cedar and Egyptian-style iron work on the front gate and railings. The interior features floor-to-ceiling windows and Middle Eastern-inspired upholstery and tiles, along with an open kitchen, bar and a balcony available to rent for private events.

Executive chef and owner Ashkan Famili, who co-owns the restaurant with his longtime friend Farhan Kheraj, said in a prepared statement that he was inspired by childhood memories of celebrating Yalda with his family sharing food, poetry and stories.”

Famili, whose grandfather was a butcher, previously spent nearly a decade with the Buckhead Life restaurant group, including the Greek restaurant Kyma. He also helped open Buckhead Persian restaurant Sufi’s.

Yalda’s opening hours are 4-9:30 p.m.Tuesdays-Sundays, with takeout offered from noon-8 p.m. Lunch service will be announced in 2023.

6500 Aria Blvd., Sandy Springs. 470-355-0195, yaldaatl.com.

ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

South Georgia state House member resigns from office, seeks Senate seat3h ago

Credit: TNS

Final Jan. 6 report details Trump’s ‘reckless’ attempt to overturn Georgia vote
5h ago

Witness: Georgia lawyer advised her to avoid providing information to Jan. 6 panel
23h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

UGA’s ‘Spike Squad’ seeks help getting to championship game
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

UGA’s ‘Spike Squad’ seeks help getting to championship game
4h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower struggles to make ends meet
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Beer Pick: Toast the holidays with strong dark Delirium Noel
55m ago
Kick off New Year’s Day with brunch at these Atlanta restaurants
6h ago
With La Semilla, couple wants to spread their love of plant-based food in Atlanta
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
7h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top