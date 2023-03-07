Get Lone Star flavor from a gas station

At Buc-ee’s, a convenience store located between Calhoun and Adairsville, you can run in and grab a pre-wrapped sandwich for a meal on the go, but the pro tip is to wait (probably not too long) for someone in a yellow cowboy hat to yell out, “Fresh brisket on board!” That’s when a theatrical chopping and slicing of smoked brisket ends with a hot, fresh double-hander for you.

Slices of blackened brisket are loaded onto a soft, buttery bun with a thin spread of smoky-sweet barbecue sauce. A couple of pickle slices are added, too. The meat is moist, with just the right amount of flavorful fat, skillfully carved.