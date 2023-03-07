X
Get Lone Star flavor from a gas station

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
50 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Sliced brisket sandwich at Buc-ee’s

If you have a hankering for authentic Texas barbecue, take a little road trip to Bartow County, for a sandwich featuring brisket cooked low and slow in the Lone Star state.

At Buc-ee’s, a convenience store located between Calhoun and Adairsville, you can run in and grab a pre-wrapped sandwich for a meal on the go, but the pro tip is to wait (probably not too long) for someone in a yellow cowboy hat to yell out, “Fresh brisket on board!” That’s when a theatrical chopping and slicing of smoked brisket ends with a hot, fresh double-hander for you.

Slices of blackened brisket are loaded onto a soft, buttery bun with a thin spread of smoky-sweet barbecue sauce. A couple of pickle slices are added, too. The meat is moist, with just the right amount of flavorful fat, skillfully carved.

Smoked for 12-14 hours with salt, pepper and a couple of proprietary spices, whole briskets are imported each day from a Texas smokehouse. The generously sized sandwich is ample fuel for the ride home, but they also have an XXL size.

Buc-ee’s. 601 Union Grove Road, Adairsville. 979-238-6390, buc-ees.com

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

