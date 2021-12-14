Warm up on one of these metro Atlanta restaurant patios this winter

Aziza. Get a taste of Israel and keep warm on Aziza’s covered patio, which features heaters throughout.

1170 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-968-9437, aziza-restaurant.com/

The Chastain. The restaurant’s dog-friendly South Terrace warms things up with a fire pit and lounge seating.

4320 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-257-6416, thechastainatl.com/

Explore Atlanta restaurants prepare to dress for cold weather

Caption The patio at Cold Beer in Atlanta has built-in heaters. / Courtesy of Cold Beer Credit: Cold Beer Caption The patio at Cold Beer in Atlanta has built-in heaters. / Courtesy of Cold Beer Credit: Cold Beer Credit: Cold Beer

Cold Beer. Kevin Gillespie’s Eastside Beltline restaurant has built-in heaters on its covered patio, while serving dishes like bulgogi pork ribs and chicken kefta kababs.

670 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-254-1032, coldbeeratl.com/

Delbar. The Persian restaurant’s expansive outdoor patio offers fire pits, oil lamps and large outdoor heaters, and provides heavy woven blankets to guests for extra warmth. Patio seating is first come, first served.

870 Inman Village Pkwy NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1444, delbaratl.com/

Dub’s Fish Camp. Get your seafood fix on this Ponce City Market’s outdoor patio, kept warm by large heaters during the winter months.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-235-3929, starprovisions.com/whstilesfish-camp

Ecco. Enjoy a post-Lenox Square shopping date on Ecco Buckhead’s spacious open-air patio, warmed up by several heaters and a marble fireplace. Or head to Ecco Midtown’s patio, which has a covered portion with overhead and space heaters.

3586 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, 404-347-9558, and 40 Seventh St. NE, Atlanta, 404-347-9555, ecco-atlanta.com/

Emmy Squared. The recently opened Glenwood Park pizza spot’s patio stays toasty with overhead heaters.

475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-610-0100, emmysquaredpizza.com/

Floataway Café. Heaters warm up the restaurant’s open-air courtyard.

1123 Zonolite Road, Atlanta. 404-892-1414, starprovisions.com/floataway-cafe

Forza Storico. Head to West Midtown for a Roman-inspired meal and cocktails on Forza Storico’s covered and heated patio.

1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-464-8096, forzastorico.com/

Explore 11 cocktails from metro Atlanta bars and restaurants that will warm you up

Grana. Stay warm around the fire pits on the rooftop of Piedmont Heights Italian restaurant Grana.

1835 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-231-9000, granaatl.com/

Gypsy Kitchen. Get a nice view of Buckhead on the rooftop patio at Gypsy Kitchen, which stays warm with heaters and provides blankets to guests while serving up Moroccan-inspired dishes.

3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9840, gk-atl.com/

Hampton and Hudson. Catch dinner and a game on the outdoor, covered patio with heaters and TVs.

299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com/

King and Duke. Enjoy a drink or dinner around one of the spaced fire pits on King and Duke’s covered patio.

3060 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-477-3500, kinganddukeatl.com/

La Tavola. Get your Italian food fix on La Tavola’s outdoor, covered and heated patio.

992 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-5430, latavolatrattoria.com/

Caption The patio at Marcel has a fireplace. / Photo by Jeremiah Cowan Credit: Jeremiah Cowan Caption The patio at Marcel has a fireplace. / Photo by Jeremiah Cowan Credit: Jeremiah Cowan Credit: Jeremiah Cowan

Marcel. The fire stays roaring in the wood-burning fireplace on the patio at Ford Fry’s West Midtown steakhouse. Enjoy your steak along with a drink and a cigar as part of the restaurant’s cigar program.

1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-665-4555, marcelatl.com/

Minero. Enjoy tacos and margaritas outside year-round with large heaters on Minero’s patio at Ponce City Market.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-532-1580, mineroatlanta.com/

Nina & Rafi. Head to the Eastside Beltline for pizza and people watching on Nina & Rafi’s heated patio.

661 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-549-8997, ninaandrafi.com

Red’s Beer Garden. Get cozy with a beer and a hot dog on the heated back beer garden at Red’s.

1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, redsbeergarden.com/

Redbird. Overhead heaters on Redbird’s patio will keep you warm while you tuck into chef Zeb Stevenson’s seasonal menu.

1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-900-5172, redbirdatl.com/

Rina. Nibble on falafel and skewers and sip on cocktails on Rina’s heated patio, which overlooks the Eastside Beltline.

699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-343-0362, rinakitchen.com/

Caption The patio at Saints and Council features fire pits, heaters and heated seats. / Photo by Mia Yake Credit: Mia Yakel Caption The patio at Saints and Council features fire pits, heaters and heated seats. / Photo by Mia Yake Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

Saints and Council. The newly opened Colony Square spot’s outdoor space features an outdoor pergola with a fire pit, booths with heaters and individually heated seat cushions.

1221 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 770-731-8159, saintsandcouncil.com/

Second Self Beer Co. Grab a drink from Second Self’s beer list and head to the brewery’s heated, dog-friendly patio.

1317 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta. 678-916-8035, secondselfbeer.com/

Caption The heated patio at South City Kitchen Buckhead. (Courtesy of South City Kitchen) Credit: South City Kitchen Caption The heated patio at South City Kitchen Buckhead. (Courtesy of South City Kitchen) Credit: South City Kitchen Credit: South City Kitchen

South City Kitchen Buckhead. The Buckhead location features a covered and heated patio alongside a fire pit, with lounge chairs facing out onto Peachtree Road.

3350 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-815-6677, southcitykitchen.com/buckhead-hours-and-location/

Vickery’s Bar & Grill. The restaurant’s sidewalk seating stays warm with heaters next to tables.

933 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-627-8818, vickerysatlanta.com/

Wheelhouse Craft Pub and Kitchen. Head to this Irish pub for tasty bar food on the heated patio.

1479 Scott Blvd., Decatur. 470-240-4945, wheelhousepubdecatur.com/

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.