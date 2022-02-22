Try this deep-fried fix for your avocado addiction

For starters, it’s part of a full combination plate that includes a chicken enchilada and your choice of a wide variety of sides.

Of course, the avocado-obsessed will go straight for the centerpiece: half an avocado, stuffed with chicken, breaded, deep-fried and sitting in a pool of roasted tomato sauce. While avocados tend to be thought of as healthful, this dish makes for a hearty meal, featuring plenty of chicken. Its crispy-fried exterior, tender chicken and creamy, perfectly ripe avocado offer a range of textures.