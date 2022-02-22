Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Try this deep-fried fix for your avocado addiction

This stuffed avocado order from Taqueria El Vecino features half an avocado stuffed with chicken. It is breaded, deep-fried and sits in a pool of roasted tomato sauce. Henri Hollis/Henri.Hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

caption arrowCaption
This stuffed avocado order from Taqueria El Vecino features half an avocado stuffed with chicken. It is breaded, deep-fried and sits in a pool of roasted tomato sauce. Henri Hollis/Henri.Hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Stuffed avocado from Taqueria El Vecino

For those who tend to overspend on avocados, Taqueria El Vecino’s stuffed version is unique, satisfying and surprisingly inexpensive.

For starters, it’s part of a full combination plate that includes a chicken enchilada and your choice of a wide variety of sides.

Of course, the avocado-obsessed will go straight for the centerpiece: half an avocado, stuffed with chicken, breaded, deep-fried and sitting in a pool of roasted tomato sauce. While avocados tend to be thought of as healthful, this dish makes for a hearty meal, featuring plenty of chicken. Its crispy-fried exterior, tender chicken and creamy, perfectly ripe avocado offer a range of textures.

In a world where many avocado dishes cost a premium and leave you wanting more, Taqueria El Vecino’s stuffed avocado is an amazing value that delivers on every level.

Taqueria El Vecino. 2743 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-929-0301, taqueriaelvecino.com.

ExploreMore DeKalb County restaurant news
ExploreMore of Atlanta's best dishes

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Team behind East Atlanta’s Banshee to open an Edgewood sandwich shop
Details revealed for Rooftop L.O.A. and more restaurant news from the week
Local chefs will honor Edna Lewis at this Atlanta dinner
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top