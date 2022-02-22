Try this deep-fried fix for your avocado addiction

For those who tend to overspend on avocados, Taqueria El Vecino’s stuffed version is unique, satisfying and surprisingly inexpensive.
For starters, it’s part of a full combination plate that includes a chicken enchilada and your choice of a wide variety of sides.
Of course, the avocado-obsessed will go straight for the centerpiece: half an avocado, stuffed with chicken, breaded, deep-fried and sitting in a pool of roasted tomato sauce. While avocados tend to be thought of as healthful, this dish makes for a hearty meal, featuring plenty of chicken. Its crispy-fried exterior, tender chicken and creamy, perfectly ripe avocado offer a range of textures.
In a world where many avocado dishes cost a premium and leave you wanting more, Taqueria El Vecino’s stuffed avocado is an amazing value that delivers on every level.
Taqueria El Vecino. 2743 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-929-0301, taqueriaelvecino.com.
