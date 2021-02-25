Try this decadent frank from a metro Atlanta fried chicken spot

The breading, inspired by the fried pork called tonkatsu, encases the all-beef dog in a beautifully uniform, golden, crispy shell. There’s plenty of salt and richness to be had between the frank and the breading, but it’s the added texture and crunch that really make this hot dog stand out.

The sole topping is the restaurant’s sesame slaw, which provides coolness and more crunch, and also is available as a side dish. The sweet sesame dressing helps balance the hearty, fried beef frank.