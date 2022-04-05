This Poco Loco bowl turns a Mexican favorite on its ear

But, what if you could get that taste sensation in a bowl, and marry it with the gloriousness of queso? Poco Loco has done just that with its green chile cream corn. This dish takes the corn off the cob, roasts it, so the kernels burst with sweet juice, and combines them with roasted green chiles, pureed onions and jalapeños. And, they become more delicious when stewed with soft crema, cheeses and a splash of lime. There is a taste explosion with every bite — smoky, sweet, savory, spicy and tangy all at once.

Eat it with a spoon, as a dip with chips, or in one of their house-made corn tortillas. Chef-owner Nick Melvin sometimes adds chorizo, to make it a meal.