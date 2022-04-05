ajc logo
This Poco Loco bowl turns a Mexican favorite on its ear

The green chile cream corn at Kirkwood's Poco Loco provides a taste explosion with every bite. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
30 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Green chile cream corn at Poco Loco

Antojitos are Mexican snacks sold in market stalls, and as street food. The word translates to “little cravings,” and nothing is more craveable than Mexican grilled corn (elote) sold on the street. The corn — slathered in cheese, sprinkled with chile powder and dripping with crema — is messy proof that maize is a cornerstone of Mexican cuisine.

But, what if you could get that taste sensation in a bowl, and marry it with the gloriousness of queso? Poco Loco has done just that with its green chile cream corn. This dish takes the corn off the cob, roasts it, so the kernels burst with sweet juice, and combines them with roasted green chiles, pureed onions and jalapeños. And, they become more delicious when stewed with soft crema, cheeses and a splash of lime. There is a taste explosion with every bite — smoky, sweet, savory, spicy and tangy all at once.

Eat it with a spoon, as a dip with chips, or in one of their house-made corn tortillas. Chef-owner Nick Melvin sometimes adds chorizo, to make it a meal.

Poco Loco. 2233 College Ave. NE, Atlanta. pocolocoatl.com.

