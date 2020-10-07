This hearty Buford Highway Vietnamese stew is perfect for fall

Though banh mi is in the name, this dish actually is a beef stew served with bread on the side for dipping.

It makes a satisfying meal, with large hunks of tender beef and big pieces of soft, almost creamy sweet potato in richly spiced beef broth. Light eaters might find themselves full just from dipping pieces torn from the baguettes into the broth. The portion size is incredibly generous, considering the whole dish, which comes with two baguettes, is less than $10.