This hearty Buford Highway Vietnamese stew is perfect for fall

As cool temperatures arrive in Atlanta, a rich, warming dish worth checking out is the banh mi bo kho from Pho Dai Loi 2.
Though banh mi is in the name, this dish actually is a beef stew served with bread on the side for dipping.
It makes a satisfying meal, with large hunks of tender beef and big pieces of soft, almost creamy sweet potato in richly spiced beef broth. Light eaters might find themselves full just from dipping pieces torn from the baguettes into the broth. The portion size is incredibly generous, considering the whole dish, which comes with two baguettes, is less than $10.
Banh mi bo kho may not supplant those beautiful French braises in your winter diet, but it’s deserving of a spot in your regular rotation. And, good luck finding a bowl of boeuf bourguignon for less than 10 bucks.
Pho Dai Loi 2. 4186 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta. 404-633-2111, facebook.com/Pho-Dai-Loi-Restaurant-117960541564090.
