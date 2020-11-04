This Greek bowl in Austell is good for you and your wallet

One of the most difficult restaurant meals to find is something that is tasty, healthy and affordable.
That’s why Fit Foodies Bistro in Austell feels like such a breath of fresh air. Dishes like the Get Him to the Greek bowl check all of the boxes for a solid meal that won’t hurt your wallet or your stomach.
The Get Him to the Greek is billed as a deconstructed gyro bowl, which basically layers a Greek salad over a bed of rice and tops it with lamb. A thick tzatziki sauce helps blend the layers, especially for people who like to mix all the ingredients together.
The result is fresh, familiar Mediterranean flavors, a bit of richness from the lamb and tzatziki, and an overall feeling that you haven’t reduced your life expectancy when the meal is finished.
Fit Foodies Bistro. 3999 Austell Road, Austell. 678-903-5513, fitfoodiesbistro.com.
