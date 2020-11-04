This Greek bowl in Austell is good for you and your wallet

That’s why Fit Foodies Bistro in Austell feels like such a breath of fresh air. Dishes like the Get Him to the Greek bowl check all of the boxes for a solid meal that won’t hurt your wallet or your stomach.

The Get Him to the Greek is billed as a deconstructed gyro bowl, which basically layers a Greek salad over a bed of rice and tops it with lamb. A thick tzatziki sauce helps blend the layers, especially for people who like to mix all the ingredients together.