This decadent treat belies its humble name

The single, dense pancake is made with a rich, eggy batter that forms a beautifully caky crust. It has a fluffy crumb, but also is a little crispy around the edges. A topping of Granny Smith apples cooked to a pie-filling consistency crowns the pastry, and condenses the batter underneath. The apples are dusted with cinnamon and glazed in brown sugar.

The beautiful thing about the apple pancake is that such a simple combination of flavors offers such a multifaceted eating experience. It’s simultaneously soft, crunchy, chewy, dense, airy, fruity and rich. No matter how humble the dish’s origins, it’s a treat that almost any food lover will relish.