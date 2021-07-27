This burger makes the most of a Georgia favorite

Like the Braves’ Ronald Acuna swinging at a first pitch, the peach burger at local fast-casual chain Farm Burger hits it out of the park.
The burger has an excellent balance of sweet, tart and savory seasonal ingredients.
The first and most obvious is the peach chutney, made with large slices of the fruit from Pearson Farm in Fort Valley. These lightly cooked, extra-sweet peaches stand out against the hearty foundation of Farm Burger’s excellent beef burger.
Providing a counterpoint to the peach chutney is the sharp, tart flavor of goat cheese from Decimal Place Farm in Conley, and the fresh arugula provides a little roughage and vegetal zing.
The peach burger is available only during the summer at Farm Burger’s five metro locations, so get it while you can. And, don’t be surprised if you find yourself dreaming about peaches after it leaves the menu.
Farm Burger. Multiple locations. farmburger.com.
