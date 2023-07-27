More than 10 metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in August

Whether you’re in the mood for barbecue and beer, pizza and pasta, or tacos and tequila, there are plenty of food and drink events to check out all month long.

Tacos and Tequila

Every Thursday through the end of August, head to the dog-friendly patio at Two Urban Licks for Taco and Tequila Thursdays, offering three chefs choice tacos for $20, as well as a variety of tequila-infused drink specials.

5-8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31. 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. 404-522-4622, twourbanlicks.com

Lobster night

Treat yourself on Tuesdays at Ocean & Acre’s lobster night, offering two lobster tails grilled, blackened, or fried with a choice of two sides for $24.99.

4 p.m. Tuesdays. 6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 678-823-8887, oceanandacre.com

Brunch and booze

Get a taste of Midtown at the third annual Boozy Brunch Bar Crawl. Tickets include brunch bites, drink specials, party bus, koozie, DJs and entertainment and an after-party. Participating restaurants and bars include Zocalo, Casa Almenara, Ponko Chicken, My Sister’s Room and Traffik Kitchen & Cocktails.

1-6 p.m. Aug. 5. $25-$39.99. Registration at Zocalo, 187 10th St. NE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-boozy-brunch-crawl-atlanta-tickets-651216123957

Taste of Nigeria

Take a culinary trip to Africa at a Taste of Nigeria featuring a variety of Nigerian food vendors, in addition to dancing, music and art vendors.

Noon-7 p.m. Aug. 5. $10 in advance, $20 at the door; free for children 12 and under. Westside Cultural Arts Center, 760 10th St. NW, Atlanta. atonatl2023.eventbrite.com

Cocktail crash course

Head to Wahoo Grill for a crash course in cocktail making, with lessons on how to make six beginner cocktails. The class also includes a plated brunch with dishes including quiche Lorraine and shrimp and grits and a take-home bartending kit.

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 6. $200 per person, $320 per couple. 1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 770-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com

A beer anniversary

Help Monday Night Brewing celebrate its 12th anniversary with a party at its Monday Night Garage venue in West End. Tickets include tastes of more than 50 beers; 12 variants of the brewery’s barrel-aged imperial stout, Situational Ethics; cocktails made with Monday Night’s line of Sneaky Pete Spirits; live music; tours of the Garage; pizzas from Monday Night and pops from King of Pops; and lawn games.

1-10 p.m. Aug. 5. $45. 933 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. 404-400-5068, freshtix.com/events/mnb-anniversary-12

A celebration of Black-owned restaurants

Black Restaurant Week will run Aug. 6-20 with a series of special events and specials. On Aug. 11, head to State Farm Arena for the Nosh Culinary Showcase, an all-you-can-eat event in partnership with Levy Restaurants that will feature dishes boasting African, African American and Caribbean flavors prepared by local chefs.

6-10 p.m. Aug. 11. $50-$75. 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/nosh-atlanta-culinary-showcase-2023-tickets-681403455077

A walk with wine

Head to Live at the Battery Atlanta for a wine walk, offering tastings from a variety of wineries, a souvenir tasting glass, live music and a DJ and local vendors.

3-6 p.m. Aug. 12. $40. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. axs.com/events/487666/atlanta-wine-walk-tickets

Natural wine experience

Go natural at Fermented Wine Boutique’s Natural Wine Experience, showcasing 25 wines along with the importers and distributors who represent them. The events offer participants a chance to taste the wines, learn more about how natural wines are made, talk with experts and shop for new favorites. Small bites will also be offered.

3-5 p.m. Aug. 13. $50. 50 Canton St., Alpharetta. 470-361-2091, fermentedatl.vinesos.com/events

Hatch chiles for a cause

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and Taqueria del Sol are joining forces again for their annual Foxeria del Sol Hatch Chile Fest, held at The Works. The one-day, block party-style festival celebrates the annual harvest of fresh chiles from Hatch, New Mexico, with dishes and beverages including margaritas and frozen drinks from each restaurant. Tickets also include beer from Scofflaw Brewing and live music. All proceeds will benefit Hogs for the Cause, a nonprofit organization that issues grants to families with children suffering from pediatric brain cancer. In addition to VIP and general admission, guests can also purchase individual drink tickets in advance or at the door.

3:30-6 p.m. Aug. 20. $60-$120; free for children 8 and younger. 204 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. bigtickets.com/e/foxbrosbbq/2023hatchchile

Food in the garden

Groundwork Atlanta and AgLanta Grown are partnering up to host AgLanta Eats, an event to help celebrate, educate, and unite the local food system. Held at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the event will feature live music, educational sessions and food tastings from Atlanta chefs using produce from local farms. Proceeds benefit Groundwork Atlanta and AgLanta Grown.

4-8 p.m. Aug. 21. $30-$175. 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/aglanta-eats-tickets-647444192007

Make pizza

Learn to make pizza while sipping on drinks at Double Zero’s pizza-making class. Tickets include a glass of wine, snacks and take-home pizza tips.

6 p.m. Aug. 22. $55. 404-991-3666, 1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/double-zero-atlanta

A Bu-Hi feast

Join We Love Buford Highway for Feast, the organization’s inaugural fundraising gala. The event features a sit-down dinner, drinks and dancing; a Night Market tasting and a Night Bazaar, where guests can shop from local merchants; and cultural dance performances.

6-10 p.m. Aug. 24. $125. Spring Hall Events, 7130 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta. givebutter.com/WeLoveBufordHighwayFEAST

Make pasta

Keep the Italian cooking going with a pasta-making class at Bella Cucina, with a lesson on making Southern-style fresh semolina pasta paired with a variety of Bella Cucina sauces. Guests will also be able to take home a selection of pasta they make in class. Light bites and bubbles will be provided.

3-5 p.m. Aug. 26. $195. 270 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta. bellacucina.com/products/pasta-making-class

An Afro Caribbean celebration

Taste suya and jerk dishes from different parts of the world prepared by local vendors at the Suya and Jerk Festival. In addition to food cooking over open grills, the event will feature beverages, vendors, live music, cultural dances and other entertainment.

2-9 p.m. Aug. 26. $35-$90. Savoy Events, 3495 W. Hospital Ave., Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/suya-and-jerk-fest-tickets-619523219627

