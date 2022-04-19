ajc logo
These crunchy orbs are packed with Spanish flavors

Croquettes jamon are served over a piquillo aioli at Marietta’s Silla Del Toro. Courtesy of Adam Disser

By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
43 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Croquettes jamon at Silla Del Toro

Croquettes began as a way to use up leftovers, but, when done right, the crispy, bite-sized spheres are both indulgent and a comfort. That’s just what they have perfected at Silla Del Toro with croquettes jamon.

The tapas experience of small dishes is entertaining in itself. Add the energy of Marietta Square, and these croquettes packed with Spanish flavors just might transport you to Basque country.

The hand-formed, savory orbs are breaded, fried and served over a piquillo aioli. Inside the golden, crunchy, yet impossibly light croquettes, jamon, serrano and manchego are folded into a base of rich, creamy béchamel sauce. The salty, dry-cured ham is slightly sweet and nutty, and makes a superb partner for the tart, fruity sheep’s milk cheese. The chile pepper provides a sweet, mild heat and smoky undertones.

It’s a celebration of Spain in a bite, and the servers will help you pair the dish with one of 40-plus Spanish wines. From experience, we know that two orders make a meal.

Silla Del Toro. 30 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-485-3759, silladeltoro.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

