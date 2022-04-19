These crunchy orbs are packed with Spanish flavors

The tapas experience of small dishes is entertaining in itself. Add the energy of Marietta Square, and these croquettes packed with Spanish flavors just might transport you to Basque country.

The hand-formed, savory orbs are breaded, fried and served over a piquillo aioli. Inside the golden, crunchy, yet impossibly light croquettes, jamon, serrano and manchego are folded into a base of rich, creamy béchamel sauce. The salty, dry-cured ham is slightly sweet and nutty, and makes a superb partner for the tart, fruity sheep’s milk cheese. The chile pepper provides a sweet, mild heat and smoky undertones.