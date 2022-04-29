Beer Pick: Terrapin Depth Perception Imperial IPA is dangerously drinkable

Available on draft and in 6-pack and 12-pack 12-ounce cans, plus 19.2-ounce “stovepipe” cans.

Profile

Terrapin’s Depth Perception Imperial IPA easily fits the “dangerously drinkable” category. Brewed with 2-row, malted wheat, CaraMalt and Crystal 45, hopped with CTZ, Chinook and Crystal, and dry-hopped with CTZ, Centennial and Simcoe, it delivers classic West Coast IPA aromas and favors. In a world of haze, its lovely amber color, rocky head, and complex bittersweet balance is impressive. At 9.1% alcohol, it’s kind of crazy good.

Pair with

Depth Perception is a big, bold IPA, but it’s surprisingly food-friendly. Still, I’d pair it with equally strong flavors, such as barbecue ribs, pork vindaloo, Thai Tom Yum or Korea: Kimchi Jjigae.

Explore Beer and brewery news

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.