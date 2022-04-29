Beer Pick: Terrapin Depth Perception Imperial IPA is dangerously drinkable

Last week, Athens’ Terrapin Beer Co. celebrated its 20th anniversary. Over those many years, founder and vice president of brewing development, Brian “Spike” Buckowski has created a plenty of great beers, including the iconic Rye Pale Ale.
One of his latest creations is Depth Perception Imperial IPA, and it’s this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Terrapin Depth Perception Imperial IPA
Terrapin Beer Co., Athens, GA
Available on draft and in 6-pack and 12-pack 12-ounce cans, plus 19.2-ounce “stovepipe” cans.
Profile
Terrapin’s Depth Perception Imperial IPA easily fits the “dangerously drinkable” category. Brewed with 2-row, malted wheat, CaraMalt and Crystal 45, hopped with CTZ, Chinook and Crystal, and dry-hopped with CTZ, Centennial and Simcoe, it delivers classic West Coast IPA aromas and favors. In a world of haze, its lovely amber color, rocky head, and complex bittersweet balance is impressive. At 9.1% alcohol, it’s kind of crazy good.
Pair with
Depth Perception is a big, bold IPA, but it’s surprisingly food-friendly. Still, I’d pair it with equally strong flavors, such as barbecue ribs, pork vindaloo, Thai Tom Yum or Korea: Kimchi Jjigae.
