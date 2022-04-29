BreakingNews
Georgia Oath Keeper pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case
Beer Pick: Terrapin Depth Perception Imperial IPA is dangerously drinkable

Terrapin Depth Perception Imperial IPA is dangerously drinkable. Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
46 minutes ago

Last week, Athens’ Terrapin Beer Co. celebrated its 20th anniversary. Over those many years, founder and vice president of brewing development, Brian “Spike” Buckowski has created a plenty of great beers, including the iconic Rye Pale Ale.

One of his latest creations is Depth Perception Imperial IPA, and it’s this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Terrapin Depth Perception Imperial IPA

Terrapin Beer Co., Athens, GA

Available on draft and in 6-pack and 12-pack 12-ounce cans, plus 19.2-ounce “stovepipe” cans.

Profile

Terrapin’s Depth Perception Imperial IPA easily fits the “dangerously drinkable” category. Brewed with 2-row, malted wheat, CaraMalt and Crystal 45, hopped with CTZ, Chinook and Crystal, and dry-hopped with CTZ, Centennial and Simcoe, it delivers classic West Coast IPA aromas and favors. In a world of haze, its lovely amber color, rocky head, and complex bittersweet balance is impressive. At 9.1% alcohol, it’s kind of crazy good.

Pair with

Depth Perception is a big, bold IPA, but it’s surprisingly food-friendly. Still, I’d pair it with equally strong flavors, such as barbecue ribs, pork vindaloo, Thai Tom Yum or Korea: Kimchi Jjigae.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

