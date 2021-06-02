Taste test: Find out what we thought about Chili’s new chicken sandwich

The fast-food chain chicken sandwich wars show no sign of slowing down.
Last month, we tried the new chicken sandwich from Hardee’s. This month, we’re back at it with the new chicken sandwich from Chili’s.
The fast-casual chain claims its sandwich will “put all other chicken sandwiches to shame” with the inclusion of its new Secret Sauce.
So how does Chili’s entry into the chicken wars rate? Watch the video above to find out.
