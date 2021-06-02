ajc logo
X

Taste test: Find out what we thought about Chili’s new chicken sandwich

Our Food and Dining Team try out the new chicken sandwich from Chili's.

Restaurant News | 13 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The fast-food chain chicken sandwich wars show no sign of slowing down.

Last month, we tried the new chicken sandwich from Hardee’s. This month, we’re back at it with the new chicken sandwich from Chili’s.

The fast-casual chain claims its sandwich will “put all other chicken sandwiches to shame” with the inclusion of its new Secret Sauce.

So how does Chili’s entry into the chicken wars rate? Watch the video above to find out.

Chili's Chicken Sandwich / Handout
Chili's Chicken Sandwich / Handout

ExploreTaste Test: Popeye's Chicken Sandwich
ExploreMore taste tests

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top