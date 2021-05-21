ajc logo
Taste test: Find out what we thought about Hardee’s new chicken sandwiches

Restaurant News | 18 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The fast-food chicken wars have been going on for the past few years, and now a new contender has thrown its sandwich into the ring.

Hardee’s debuted its new hand-breaded chicken sandwiches this week, offering three varieties: A sandwich on a potato bun with pickles and mayo; a chicken biscuit; and a chicken and waffle breakfast sandwich.

So how do Hardee’s sandwiches rate? Watch the video above to find out, and check out more taste tests here.

Hardee's new chicken sandwiches. / Courtesy of Hardee's
Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

