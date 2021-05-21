Taste test: Find out what we thought about Hardee’s new chicken sandwiches

The fast-food chicken wars have been going on for the past few years, and now a new contender has thrown its sandwich into the ring.
Hardee’s debuted its new hand-breaded chicken sandwiches this week, offering three varieties: A sandwich on a potato bun with pickles and mayo; a chicken biscuit; and a chicken and waffle breakfast sandwich.
So how do Hardee’s sandwiches rate? Watch the video above to find out, and check out more taste tests here.
