BREAKING: Man shot, killed in bathroom of Lindbergh club

The victim, who is believed to be 43 years old, was dead with Atlanta police arrived at the Azule Restaurant and Lounge at the corner of Piedmont Road and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Investigators have been on the scene since about 4:20 a.m. and are still collecting evidence, according to police Lt. Daniel Genson.

“Currently, we have two persons of interest,” Genson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re not ready to put that information out as far as more details on that, but we do have strong leads right now that we are following up on.”