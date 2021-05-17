ajc logo
BREAKING: Man shot, killed in bathroom of Lindbergh club

Investigators were called to investigate a shooting at the Azule Restaurant and Lounge on Piedmont Avenue early Monday morning and found a man dead in a bathroom.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Crime & Public Safety | 48 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionJohn Spink - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man was killed early Monday morning when someone opened fire in the bathroom of a nightclub in the Lindbergh area of Buckhead, police said.

The victim, who is believed to be 43 years old, was dead with Atlanta police arrived at the Azule Restaurant and Lounge at the corner of Piedmont Road and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Investigators have been on the scene since about 4:20 a.m. and are still collecting evidence, according to police Lt. Daniel Genson.

“Currently, we have two persons of interest,” Genson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re not ready to put that information out as far as more details on that, but we do have strong leads right now that we are following up on.”

The shooting comes on the heels of another violent weekend in Atlanta that saw at least seven people injured by gunfire.

