Beer Pick: SweetWater’s new year-round Broken Coast BC Lager is a summer sipper

Broken Coast BC Lager, SweetWater Brewing’s newest year-round beer, is a bit surprise — especially because it isn’t dank. Rather, it simply celebrates Broken Coast, a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis located on Vancouver Island.
And with that, BC Lager is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Broken Coast BC Lager
SweetWater Brewing Co., Atlanta
Available on draft at the SweetWater tap room now, and 6-packs of 12-ounce cans next week
Profile
Super crisp and clean, SweetWater’s new year-round Broken Coast BC Lager “was inspired by Broken Coast’s British Columbia coastal uniqueness.” But it’s also a tribute to Broken Coast, a Canadian company that was established “with the mission to nurture the ultimate expression of the cannabis plant in all its variations.”
Brewed with Pilsner malt, and Amarillo, Hallertau, and Mittelfruh hops, it’s a golden beer, with a billowy white head, and floral, tropical, citrus and subtly spicy aromas and flavors. It’s sweetish center is backed up by a refreshingly smooth bit of bitterness.
Pair with
At 5.5% percent alcohol, BC Lager could rightfully be called a summer sipper. But it also would do well with weekend cookout favorites, including hot dogs, hamburgers, grilled wings, and grilled corn on the cob.
