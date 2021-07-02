Beer Pick: SweetWater’s new year-round Broken Coast BC Lager is a summer sipper

Available on draft at the SweetWater tap room now, and 6-packs of 12-ounce cans next week

Super crisp and clean, SweetWater’s new year-round Broken Coast BC Lager “was inspired by Broken Coast’s British Columbia coastal uniqueness.” But it’s also a tribute to Broken Coast, a Canadian company that was established “with the mission to nurture the ultimate expression of the cannabis plant in all its variations.”

Brewed with Pilsner malt, and Amarillo, Hallertau, and Mittelfruh hops, it’s a golden beer, with a billowy white head, and floral, tropical, citrus and subtly spicy aromas and flavors. It’s sweetish center is backed up by a refreshingly smooth bit of bitterness.

At 5.5% percent alcohol, BC Lager could rightfully be called a summer sipper. But it also would do well with weekend cookout favorites, including hot dogs, hamburgers, grilled wings, and grilled corn on the cob.

