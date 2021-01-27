Smyrna Mexican spot offers nice winter surprise

Zama Mexican Cuisine offers a meatball appetizer that combines comfort food with spicy, Central American flair. Simply called Mexican meatballs on the menu, these albondigas are smothered in a spicy salsa ranchera, and are meant to be scooped into tortillas. It’s a fun twist on a hearty winter dish that tastes both familiar and exciting.

Zama has a large menu of classic Tex-Mex dishes, margaritas and combo meals. It’s easy to associate restaurants like Zama with summer happy hours and endless baskets of tortilla chips on a patio. That’s what makes a dish like these meatballs such a nice surprise.