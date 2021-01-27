Smyrna Mexican spot offers nice winter surprise

When you’re seeking a warming, wintry dish, you probably aren’t checking the menu of your neighborhood Mexican joint. That needs to change if you live in the northwest metro area.
Zama Mexican Cuisine offers a meatball appetizer that combines comfort food with spicy, Central American flair. Simply called Mexican meatballs on the menu, these albondigas are smothered in a spicy salsa ranchera, and are meant to be scooped into tortillas. It’s a fun twist on a hearty winter dish that tastes both familiar and exciting.
Zama has a large menu of classic Tex-Mex dishes, margaritas and combo meals. It’s easy to associate restaurants like Zama with summer happy hours and endless baskets of tortilla chips on a patio. That’s what makes a dish like these meatballs such a nice surprise.
Zama Mexican Cuisine. 4600 W. Village Place, Smyrna. 770-485-5176; 2550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. 678-402-6681, zamamexicancuisine.com.
