X

Smyrna Mexican spot offers nice winter surprise

The meatballs at Zama are a surprisingly wintry dish on a mostly traditional Tex-Mex menu. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
The meatballs at Zama are a surprisingly wintry dish on a mostly traditional Tex-Mex menu. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News | 1 hour ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dish of the Week: Mexican meatballs at Zama Mexican Cuisine

When you’re seeking a warming, wintry dish, you probably aren’t checking the menu of your neighborhood Mexican joint. That needs to change if you live in the northwest metro area.

Zama Mexican Cuisine offers a meatball appetizer that combines comfort food with spicy, Central American flair. Simply called Mexican meatballs on the menu, these albondigas are smothered in a spicy salsa ranchera, and are meant to be scooped into tortillas. It’s a fun twist on a hearty winter dish that tastes both familiar and exciting.

Zama has a large menu of classic Tex-Mex dishes, margaritas and combo meals. It’s easy to associate restaurants like Zama with summer happy hours and endless baskets of tortilla chips on a patio. That’s what makes a dish like these meatballs such a nice surprise.

Zama Mexican Cuisine. 4600 W. Village Place, Smyrna. 770-485-5176; 2550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. 678-402-6681, zamamexicancuisine.com.

ExploreMore Cobb County restaurant news
ExploreMore of Atlanta's best dishes

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.