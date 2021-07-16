Serpas True Food closes after 12 years in Old Fourth Ward

Serpas came to Atlanta after honing his cooking skills in his native Louisiana. Before opening his own restaurant, he worked in the kitchens of the now-shuttered Sia’s in Duluth and Two Urban Licks on the Eastside Beltline.

Serpas also debuted Brookhaven barbecue spot Dixie Q in 2017.

The year it opened, Serpas True Food was named one of the 10 Best New Restaurants in America by GQ magazine. Former AJC food critic Meridith Ford gave the restaurant a positive review when it opened, calling it a “true amalgamation of good Southern cooking, with lots of Louisiana influence thrown into the pot.”

Though Serpas, like many restaurateurs, struggled during the pandemic, he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year that he was cautiously optimistic about the future.

“I don’t know when it’s going to get back to normal. I hope, by 2021. But, even then, I think it will be a slow crawl. We’ve learned a lot, through perseverance, and it builds character in people, and hopefully brings people together. It’s not just a you thing, or a me thing, it’s a we thing, you know.”

Serpas did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the closure.

