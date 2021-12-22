Rhodes Bakery to close its Atlanta location after 68 years

The Roswell facility is considerably smaller, which means some items won’t be made anymore, notably sweet dough products like Danishes, cinnamon rolls and coffee cakes.

Rhodes assures customers the bakery’s popular cheese straws, petit fours, caramel cakes and iced cookies will remain on the menu. He and his brother will assist part-time at the Roswell store.

Rhodes Bakery was founded by Rhodes’ grandmother, Magdaline. She started selling baked goods out of her home in the early 1930s to make ends meet during the Great Depression, and opened a storefront on Piedmont Road in 1934, later relocating the business to Cheshire Road. The Roswell location, which is run by George Rhodes’ son, opened in 1997.

“I feel really good about (the decision),” Rhodes said. “We appreciate every customer in Atlanta, and everything the city has done for us.”

