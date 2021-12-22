Rhodes Bakery to close its Atlanta location after 68 years

A Cheshire Bridge landmark for more than 60 years will close its doors this week.
Friday will mark the final day for Rhodes Bakery, which has been located at 1783 Cheshire Bridge Road NE since 1953. The shop will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.
A location at 880 Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell that has been operating for 25 years will remain open.
Tom Rhodes, who runs the Atlanta location with his brother, George Rhodes, said the pair had been considering shutting down for about a year.
“I’m 70 and my brother’s 75,” he said. “I live in Marietta and he lives in Roswell and we’ve been commuting in for 50 years. We’re worn out. With all the stuff going on lately in the Cheshire Bridge area, we thought it was a good time.” The property has been sold to an investor.
The Roswell facility is considerably smaller, which means some items won’t be made anymore, notably sweet dough products like Danishes, cinnamon rolls and coffee cakes.
Rhodes assures customers the bakery’s popular cheese straws, petit fours, caramel cakes and iced cookies will remain on the menu. He and his brother will assist part-time at the Roswell store.
Rhodes Bakery was founded by Rhodes’ grandmother, Magdaline. She started selling baked goods out of her home in the early 1930s to make ends meet during the Great Depression, and opened a storefront on Piedmont Road in 1934, later relocating the business to Cheshire Road. The Roswell location, which is run by George Rhodes’ son, opened in 1997.
“I feel really good about (the decision),” Rhodes said. “We appreciate every customer in Atlanta, and everything the city has done for us.”
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author