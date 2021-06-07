Preview the AJC Summer 2021 Dining Guide: Restaurant Refresh

Restaurants have done a reset, and are ready to serve you this summer — almost like old times. But, we still are living in a pandemic. Some establishments still have COVID-19 safety protocols in place (for example, mask wearing). And, staffing is the latest industrywide problem in this recovery period. A reservation, and patience, are the customer’s best antidotes to disappointment when dining out.
Credit: Wendell Brock
Starting June 8 at ajc.com/things-to-do/restaurant-refresh, find:
·Our top patio picks
·Pop-ups to try
·Where to find the best to-go cocktails
·New market/restaurant combos
·Five new places to try brunch
·New metro Atlanta restaurants to try
