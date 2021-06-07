ajc logo
Preview the AJC Summer 2021 Dining Guide: Restaurant Refresh

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Ligaya Figueras gives a mini guide to rediscovering Atlanta's dining scene in this season's Dining Guide. Video by Ryon Horne

Restaurant News | 1 hour ago

Restaurants have done a reset, and are ready to serve you this summer — almost like old times. But, we still are living in a pandemic. Some establishments still have COVID-19 safety protocols in place (for example, mask wearing). And, staffing is the latest industrywide problem in this recovery period. A reservation, and patience, are the customer’s best antidotes to disappointment when dining out.

Banshee in East Atlanta Village has a room-like covered patio with a full bar, plus additional seating on the deck. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Starting June 8 at ajc.com/things-to-do/restaurant-refresh, find:

·Our top patio picks

·Pop-ups to try

·Where to find the best to-go cocktails

·New market/restaurant combos

·Five new places to try brunch

·New metro Atlanta restaurants to try

