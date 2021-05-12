One Fine Meal: Go to Johns Creek’s Hen Mother Cookhouse for a killer brunch

Could her fluffy, brown-butter pancakes and market hash with bacon crunch and eggs live up to the hype?

Boy, could they.

The brown-butter pancakes at Hen Mother Cookhouse are soft, fluffy and irresistible. Wendell Brock for The AJC Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

In recent weeks, I’ve tiptoed back into the post-vaxxed world of indoor and outdoor dining, both on a Gulf Coast sojourn and in Atlanta. The thought of schlepping takeout eggs and pancakes 32 miles from Cookhouse to my house didn’t make good sense, so I requested a table on the patio, and, after about a 20-minute wait on the Saturday before Mother’s Day, my guest and I enjoyed a safe, comfortable experience.

Sure, there were a few minor hiccups. My friend didn’t like her coffee (”too acidic”); the staff rushed it away and took if off the bill. The menu advertises the hash with eggs “any style,” but that, I was told, does not include poached. Sunny-side-up did the trick, however, and I loved finding little surprise nibbles in the melange of produce — broccoli, cauliflower, butternut squash, bits of shaved sweet potato. The crispy-edged smashed Yukons that came on the side were perfect, too. And, those two fat brown-butter pancakes knocked me out with their tender, cakey crumb.

I’m no bialy expert, but my guest claimed to be, pronouncing ours exceptional, equal to the finest New York has to offer. I marveled at the accompaniment — a pudgy quenelle of whipped cream cheese with a drizzle of olive oil and finely snipped chives. I also dug the mismatched (but very pretty) china, with patterns of flowers, fruits and butterflies.

On Mother’s Day weekend, Hen Mother Cookhouse offered a lobster quiche. Chef Soraya Khoury said it has taken her three years to perfect that crust. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

In a phone interview, Khoury told me she grew up in a food-loving home with three older siblings. Her Jordanian father, who owned grocery stores and small markets, was a major influence. “So, I always just loved cooking,” she said, “and from the time I can remember, I would save up whatever money I had. And then I would go grocery shopping, and I would, like, make dinner for my entire family.”

She didn’t get serious about working in restaurants until after pursuing studies in Middle Eastern and Islamic cultures, “all the while working as a waitress in restaurants, from the time I was 14, through grad school.” At 26, she entered culinary school, and eventually got hired by California chef Richard Reddington to work at Redd, where she met her future husband.

When Rumi’s called, the couple decided to go for it. In Johns Creek, they frequently would have coffee at a corner spot; when they approached the owner about buying it, he agreed. Khoury’s sister, Sarah, is a partner.

“I always tell people: We are right in the middle of a greasy spoon and a green-juice place,” Khoury said. “You can get a salad, or you can get the French toast. It’s your choice.”

Perhaps, but I think she’s slighting herself. In this brunch-loving town, Khoury’s highly personal restaurant has pecked its way to the top.

HEN MOTHER COOKHOUSE

Menu: breakfast and lunch

Alcohol: yes

Recommended dishes: pancakes, bialy, hash and (when available) quiche

Price range: $5-$18.50

Service options: dine-in and takeout; no delivery

Outdoor dining: yes

Experience: seriously good food in a neighborhoody breakfast house; worth a drive, if you don’t live nearby

Address, phone: 11705 Jones Bridge Road, Johns Creek; 770-417-840

Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

Website: henmothercookhouse.com

