Metro Atlanta restaurants go beyond dine-in, takeout with markets

Barcelona Wine Bar. The restaurant has marketplaces inside both of its Atlanta locations, featuring homewares, pantry items and wine. Items include porróns, which allow multiple users to get wine from the vessel without touching it to their lips; paella pans; and sherry vinegar Reserva, for use in vinaigrettes and marinades, as well as themed wine packs, like Women Wine Makers, Spanish Day Drinking and Iconic Reds of Spain.

240 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-589-1010; and 1085 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-872-8000. barcelonawinebar.com/#GA

Boxcar. This west Midtown restaurant recently opened its online Cut Shop, featuring locally sourced meats. The selection includes hand-cut pork chops, New York strip steaks and rib-eyes from Stone Mountain Cattle Co., as well as homemade breakfast and Italian sausages. Orders can be placed on the Boxcar website under the Cut Shop tab, 3-8 p.m. Wednesdays–Fridays. All orders are packaged and ready 20-30 minutes after purchasing online, and can be picked up from the bar inside the restaurant. The restaurant has its Curbside Cut Shop, noon-4 p.m. Saturdays, offering a selection of produce, grocery staples and hand-cut meats.

1000 White St. SW, Atlanta. 470-788-8171, app.upserve.com/s/box-car-atlanta

Hodgepodge Coffee. The market inside this East Atlanta coffee shop was in the works pre-pandemic, but the opening ended up being delayed because of COVID-19. Now, orders can be placed online for pickup, or customers can come in to shop for pantry staples, including beans, jelly, popcorn and ketchup, as well as other necessities, such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, ibuprofen and sponges. Also on offer are six-packs of the popular Jamaican patties that Hodgepodge sells at the coffee counter.

720 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-622-8525, hodgepodgecoffee.com

Pantry and Provisions. This downtown Atlanta bodega-style market launched its Local Food Dispensary over the summer, after suspending its lunch service. The online marketplace’s mission is to connect customers with local and regional producers, serving as a distribution point for products from farmers, makers and artisans. Items include meats from Comfort Farms in Milledgeville, hot sauces from Atlanta-based Pulp, beans and grains from Turnip Truck of Georgia, and produce from Furrowed Earth Farm in Newnan, as well as soups and other products from Pantry’s kitchen. Orders must be placed online by 10 p.m. Wednesdays for pickup, 2-6 p.m. Fridays.

57 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta. thepantryatl.lfdispensary.com

Storico Vino. Michael Patrick, Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson, owners of Buckhead restaurant Storico Fresco and West Midtown eatery Forza Storico, launched this virtual Italian wine store this summer. The wine list features most of the wines available at Storico Fresco, including a variety of white, red, rosé and sparkling wines by the bottle. Orders are available for pickup at Storico Fresco, with a home delivery option coming soon. Storico Vino also will open a brick-and-mortar location this fall in the Buckhead Village development. storico.com/vino

Sun in My Belly. The Kirkwood eatery continues to operate the open-air market it launched at the beginning of the pandemic, offering a variety of wines, beers and spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, as well as snacks, pickled vegetables and other sundries.

2161 College Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-370-1088, suninmybelly.com

Ted’s Montana Grill. The Atlanta-based chain is offering next-day delivery on steak cuts and burger grinds through its Butcher Shoppe program. You can purchase from options that include the Delmonico rib-eye, Ted’s filet, New York strip, ground beef or ground bison with Ted’s seasoning. Ted’s Specialty Boxes include a large variety of steaks and grinds, available as only beef or bison, or a selection of both.

Multiple locations, tedsbutchershoppe.com

Wagaya Grocery Store. Takashi Otsuka, the owner of Japanese restaurants Wagaya and Chirori in Home Park, opened Wagaya Grocery Store in the Chirori space on 14th Street in August. The market’s shelves offer a selection of specialty Japanese, Chinese and Korean items including ramen, ice cream and sweets, seasonings, snacks and drinks, Want to try your hand at making your own sushi? The shop also offers sashimi-grade fish.

349 14th St. NW, Atlanta. wagaya.us/grocery_store.html

