Make your date night at home special with these to-go meals perfect for two

Aziza on the Eastside Beltline offers meals for two. Courtesy of Angie Webb Credit: Angela Webb Credit: Angela Webb

Aziza. Turn date night into a Middle Eastern feast with Aziza’s meal for two, offering three salatim (Israeli side dishes), including sumac slaw, a choice of chicken tajine or lamb shank, Persian rice, wood-fired vegetables and a choice of baklava cheesecake or apple honey cake. Don’t eat meat? Try the vegetarian version, which replaces the choice of proteins with brined, smoked and roasted cauliflower, dressed with harissa and za’atar. Adjoining sister restaurant Falafel Nation also offers a two-person meal, with a choice of pita sandwich, tahini, sauce, Israeli salad, fries and cookies.

1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-968-9437, aziza-restaurant.com

The Iberian Pig. Treat your date to a culinary trip to Spain with a paella party. The Iberian Pig’s version of the traditional Spanish dish features bomba rice, shrimp, mussels, pork tenderloin and seasonal vegetables. Want to make it a double date? A paella package for four to six people is an option. Wash everything down with red, white or rose sangria add-ons.

3150 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta. 404-994-4990; and 121 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-371-8800. theiberianpigatl.com

Spaghetti and meatballs from No. 246. / Courtesy of Kristen Mooney

No. 246. Who says date night has to be fancy? Dress down and be prepared to get a little messy with your honey via the spaghetti and meatballs meal for two from No. 246. Also on offer for two is chicken marsala with tagliatelle, mushrooms, brown butter and toast and a variety of pizzas for a pair including the Wise Guy with prosciutto, pepperoni, Genoa salami, sambal honey and basil.

129 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 678-399-8248, no246.com/

Revival. Give your date a big, cozy hug in the form of a meal for two from Kevin Gillespie’s Revival in Decatur. The classic Southern dinner includes pear salad, tomato braised collards, chicken and dumplings and spiced apple shortcake. The restaurant also offers to-go cocktail kits for two — they provide the fixings, and you do the mixing. The Cross the Fronteras kit comes with the rum, peach, serrano, black pepper and faux lime to make a spicy accompaniment to your feast.

129 Church St., Decatur. 470-225-6770, revivaldecatur.com

Spring. This restaurant frequently offers a hot and ready meal for two, complete with suggested wine pairing. Past weeks’ selections have included pollo al carbon with rice, beans, salsas and a mess of complementary vegetables and garnishes; and Spring’s popular buttermilk fried chicken, with mashed potatoes, gravy, baked mac and cheese, honey drop biscuits and house-made hot sauce. Add one of the restaurant’s rotating dessert offerings, including tres leches cake, if you want something sweet for your sweetheart.

36 Mill St., Marietta. 678-540-2777, springmarietta.com

Little Bird in Virginia-Highland offers a date night meal for two on Friday nights. / Courtesy of Little Bird

Whiskey Bird. This sister spot to Virginia-Highland restaurant Little Bird offers rotating Friday date-night meals for two. Recent packages for casual, but romantic, at-home dinners included tamari-ginger-glazed short ribs, smoked salmon spread and crostini, grilled asparagus, wasabi mashed potatoes, Korean queso and chips, a chopped salad, crunchy potatoes and a key lime bar. You can quench your thirst with frose or Whiskey Bird’s Orange Dreamsicle cocktail, made with orange juice, coconut cream, sake and shochu.

1409 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-5797, eatwhiskeybird.getbento.com/little-bird-atlanta-takeout

Need something for the whole family? Check out these family-style meals that feed four or more:

Bhojanic. Choose from three family-style meals for four including the chicken tikka masala or paneer tikka masala family feast or the chaat papri party pack that offers a selection of Indian street food.

739 Lambert Drive, Atlanta. 404-841-8472, bhojanic.com/

Chai Pani. Serve a family of four with a choice of butter chicken, saag paneer or vegetable korma with sides of daal, rice, veg raita, desi slaw and naan.

406 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-378-4030, chaipanidecatur.com/

Delbar. Customize a Persian feast for two or four with options including grilled salmon, hummus, za’taar fries and grilled vegetables.

870 Inman Village Pkwy NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1444, delbaratl.com/

Paschal’s. Treat the family to some Southern cooking with a variety of family meals that come with sides and biscuits and options including fried chicken, pulled pork and tilapia.

180 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-525-2023, paschalsatlanta.com/

Table & Main. Feed the whole family with six or 12-piece fried chicken meals with mac and cheese, braised greens, coleslaw and chocolate pudding.

1028 Canton St., Roswell. 678-869-5178, eats.rohospitality.com/

Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft. Feed up to six people with the Tuk Tuk three-course family menu that offers a choice of appetizer, soup or salad and entree.

1745 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 678-539-6181, tuktukatl.com/

Wood’s Chapel BBQ. Get barbecue for your family of four or six with a choice of meats, sides, “fixins” and sauce.

85 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-522-3000, woodschapelbbq.com/

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.