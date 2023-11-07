Georgia Classics: New York-style diner serves customers around the clock in Duluth

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for takeout, the New York-style diner serves sit-down customers every day from 8 a.m to 11 p.m.

Originally from India, the siblings sometimes complete each other’s sentences. But Bagga was front and center for a talk about the restaurant during a recent lunchtime rush.

“We work here six days a week, with one day off, and that’s it,” she said over the din. “We just want to make sure everything is going OK. My daughter-in-law works here, too. And we have very good employees who have worked here a long time.”

The sprawling menu features American, Greek, Italian and Mediterranean-influenced dishes.

Favorites include a baker’s dozen burger dishes, including a classic featuring egg, cheese, grilled onions and bacon. And there’s a long list of deli-style sandwiches, including a Rueben and a Philly.

Beyond that, you’ll find such entrees as roasted turkey breast with stuffing, a deluxe seafood platter, a T-bone steak grilled to order, and even some salads and vegan specials.

“We mostly have the same menu we always had, but we like to see what people like, and we change some items from time to time,” Bagga said. “But people love breakfast, and we serve it all day.”

She added that they “make all our own cheesecakes, we have beautiful cakes for birthdays, and we will even put candles on them.”

Over the years, the sisters have changed the decor, “to keep it looking fresh, and keep people coming in,” Bagga said. “But we have mostly repeat customers. Local people love us. Many have been coming since Day 1, and now the children have grown up and they are coming back, too.”

Sundays are especially busy, as many families come by after church.

“They have their own spots where they like to sit,” Bagga noted. “It’s fun to see everybody. We joke around, and they appreciate that we are here. I tell them, ‘I am working for you. What can I do to help you?’ Always, customer service is No. 1 here.”

During the early days of the pandemic, Georgia Diner stayed open for takeout, offering some of the regulars a helping hand.

“It was a hard time for everybody,” Bagga said. “We wanted to help our community, and for six weeks we were giving out free food. Even though the restaurant was closed inside, we opened the drive-through.”

The scene inside Georgia Diner features big-screen TVs with the sound off, along with a steady flow of lively pop music emanating from the ceiling speakers.

“We put on the Braves and the Falcons and other sports,” Bagga explained. “It’s better to have the games on than the news. We don’t want any politics going on in the building.”

One of the popular sections of the diner’s menu is what they call Skillet Specialties, including the Hellenic Skillet, featuring gyro meat, spinach, tomato and feta cheese, served with home fries and two eggs cooked any style.

The sisters are proud to say everything they serve is made from scratch. Daily specials are posted on a board, and the laminated menus entice customers with headlined sections such as “World Famous Desserts.”

Asked if other restaurants or fast-food franchises in the area offer a challenge to her business, Bagga smiled.

“We’re two sisters in this business for a long time,” she said. “For me, competition is a challenge. The more competition, the more I like it.”

Georgia Diner. 1655 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 770-806-9880, mygeorgiadiner.com

