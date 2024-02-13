“I started working here in 1985, and I started running it in 1992, when I was 19,” Keeth said from his spot behind the counter. “I’ve tried not to change anything unless we had to.”

From the beginning, Charlie Joseph’s was a family affair, and nowadays there’s a second, larger location on the west side of town.

“My dad and brother are over there. We get along better like that,” Keeth said, flashing a polite smile. “Back in the day, I would be in here with my mom, my dad, my grandmother, my aunt and my cousins. It was crazy, but it was fun.”

Getting a seat at the Bull Street location can be hectic at times, but that’s part of the charm, along with the memorabilia that covers the walls, including a collection of vintage Coca-Cola signs.

Credit: Ashley Blencoe Credit: Ashley Blencoe

The menu favorites are hot dogs and hamburgers, served sans plates.

“They used to put them on napkins, and then we moved on to the deli wrap,” Keeth said. “But we’ll get you a plate. We’ll do whatever we can to make you happy.”

Asked how many hot dogs he serves each year, Keeth shook his head. “Not enough,” he said. “Probably a couple of thousand a week. The brand has changed four or five times, but the mix has always been beef and pork, and it’s a skinless hot dog. We boil them. We don’t fry them. We’ve always done that. We steam the buns, and that’s important, too.”

Explore Two breweries make a trip to former mill town LaGrange worthwhile

Credit: Ashley Blencoe Credit: Ashley Blencoe

Burgers take a little more time, but like everything else, there’s a reliable system in place.

“We fry them up,” Keeth said. “I’ll do some before lunch, and then’ll do some after lunch, so we don’t get behind. You do not want to get behind. We try to be fast.”

Another tried-and-true menu item is a hearty take on Brunswick stew.

“It’s a 65-year-old recipe,” Keeth said. “We don’t make it. It’s from Walker Meats in Carrollton, and it’s a big seller. It’s beef, pork and chicken, and it’s really good.”

Talking with Keeth, you get the sense that Charlie Joseph’s is a business that has become more like a calling for him.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

“We have customers who come just about every day,” he said. “When I started working here, it was mostly just locals. Every now and then, we’d see somebody new. But now it’s like half and half.

“It’s definitely not just about food,” he said. “It’s about people. For me, it’s about trying to make a difference, make somebody smile, make somebody feel welcome — a hug, a high-five, remembering their order. When college students come home, we usually see them before they see their families. I can see great grandparents, grandparents, parents, kids, and it’s like four or five generations, which is awesome.”

Asked if he could imagine doing anything else, Keeth didn’t hesitate.

“I cannot,” he said. “But after that, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t have to worry about it today. God’s still working that out. I have a granddaughter who is 10, so you never know.”

Charlie Joseph’s. 128 Bull St., LaGrange. 706-884-5416, visitlagrange.com/things-to-do/charlie-josephs-downtown-lagrange

Editor’s note: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is expanding its food and dining coverage beyond greater Atlanta to encompass Georgia and other states in the Southeast. Watch the print edition of the AJC and AJC.com for more stories about the people, places and products that make this region’s food culture so vibrant. Let us know what you think about our expanded coverage. Email Food and Dining Editor Ligaya Figueras: ligaya.figueras@ajc.com.

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.