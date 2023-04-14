Indian lounge Jalsa opens in Johns Creek and more restaurant news from the week

The lounge’s opening hours are 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 8 p.m.-midnight Sundays.

Frost Bistro & Bar, located at 281 Peters St. SW in Castleberry Hill, has reopened as a breakfast and brunch concept. The new menu includes shrimp and grits, chicken and red velvet waffles and a mimosa tower.

Bellwood Coffee has reopened at 2011 Bolton Road in Atlanta’s Riverside neighborhood, Eater Atlanta reports. The coffee shop, which temporarily closed in 2021, takes over the entire space that it previously shared with Jim Adam Farm and Table. Owners Joel and Charles Norman, Tommy Keough and Ben Shaum also own a Bellwood location in East Atlanta shared with plant shop Victorian and as well as a kiosk in the lobby of the 1776 Peachtree building.

A location of Q Korean BBQ Revolving Sushi is set to open in the next few weeks at 440 Ernest Barrett Pkwy in Kennesaw, with another to follow later this year at 600 Grayson Hwy in Lawrenceville, What Now Atlanta reports.

Japan-based ramen chain Kyuraramen has plans to open its first intown Atlanta location at the District at Howell Mill development at 1801 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The first metro Atlanta location opened recently in Suwanee.

A location of local hot chicken chain Scoville Hot Chicken has closed at 2960 Shallowford Road, according to a listing from the Schumacher Group. Scoville locations remain open in Decatur, Sandy Springs, Buckhead, Westside, Norcross, Peachtree City and Chamblee.

Wings & Sport Grill is set to open at 1911 Grayson Hwy in Grayson this summer, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept comes from Touchdown Wings founder Jay Yang, who has grown that chain to almost 20 locations across the state.

