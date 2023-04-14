Indian lounge Jalsa opens in Johns Creek and more restaurant news from the week

Late-night Indian lounge Jalsa is now open next to sister concept Sankranti at 2000 Ray Moss Connector in Johns Creek.
The 21-and-over lounge loft and party space with seating for 110 features an unlimited buffet for $14.95, a cocktail bar and Bollywood-style entertainment.
The buffet features southern and northern Indian dishes like samosa chaat, chili chicken, peanut masala and chili bajji, with the option to order biryanis from the menu.
Jalsa’s cocktail list includes Chaar Chuski made with cinnamon-infused scotch, angostura bitters, pineapple juice, and lime juice and Anarkali made with vodka, watermelon juice and lime juice. Indian beers, draft beers, wines, and Indian beverages including mango lassi are also available.
Jalsa, which translates to “festive gathering” in India, is owned by Kavitha Nimmagadda, who also operates Sankranti Restaurant next door, as well as Sankranti Indian Kitchen in Dunwoody, with a location coming soon to Emory Village.
The lounge’s opening hours are 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 8 p.m.-midnight Sundays.
*****
Frost Bistro & Bar, located at 281 Peters St. SW in Castleberry Hill, has reopened as a breakfast and brunch concept. The new menu includes shrimp and grits, chicken and red velvet waffles and a mimosa tower.
*****
Bellwood Coffee has reopened at 2011 Bolton Road in Atlanta’s Riverside neighborhood, Eater Atlanta reports. The coffee shop, which temporarily closed in 2021, takes over the entire space that it previously shared with Jim Adam Farm and Table. Owners Joel and Charles Norman, Tommy Keough and Ben Shaum also own a Bellwood location in East Atlanta shared with plant shop Victorian and as well as a kiosk in the lobby of the 1776 Peachtree building.
*****
A location of Q Korean BBQ Revolving Sushi is set to open in the next few weeks at 440 Ernest Barrett Pkwy in Kennesaw, with another to follow later this year at 600 Grayson Hwy in Lawrenceville, What Now Atlanta reports.
*****
Japan-based ramen chain Kyuraramen has plans to open its first intown Atlanta location at the District at Howell Mill development at 1801 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The first metro Atlanta location opened recently in Suwanee.
*****
A location of local hot chicken chain Scoville Hot Chicken has closed at 2960 Shallowford Road, according to a listing from the Schumacher Group. Scoville locations remain open in Decatur, Sandy Springs, Buckhead, Westside, Norcross, Peachtree City and Chamblee.
*****
Wings & Sport Grill is set to open at 1911 Grayson Hwy in Grayson this summer, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept comes from Touchdown Wings founder Jay Yang, who has grown that chain to almost 20 locations across the state.
