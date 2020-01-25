Oprah spotted at Atlanta’s Busy Bee Cafe ahead of wellness tour

Oprah Winfrey will be at the State Farm Arena today for her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour, but the media mogul was spotted yesterday at an Atlanta eatery.
Busy Bee Cafe, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, posted on their Facebook page that Oprah stopped by for lunch. The restaurant also mentioned their partnership with WW (formerly Weight Watchers).
» RELATED: Oprah Winfrey comes to State Farm Arena Jan. 25 for 'Your Life in Focus' tour
» RELATED: These Atlanta dishes score major points with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined)
For each stop of Winfrey’s tour, WW collaborated with restaurants to create “WW Favorite” dishes that fit a healthy lifestyle. At Busy Bee, WW recommends baked haddock filets with yellow rice, and roasted squash and zucchini.
The tour is presented and produced by WW and a part of each of the daylong event will focus on taking charge of your health. For her Atlanta stop, Oprah is bringing Dwayne Johnson with her.
» RELATED: Oprah pens essay on why she never married Stedman
» RELATED: Oprah Winfrey buys Morehouse student new phone after joking about his cracked one
Her tour started in Fort Lauderdale in early January and is continuing through early March, and includes upcoming stops in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, Dallas on Feb.15, San Francisco on Feb. 22, Los Angeles on Feb. 29 and Denver on Mar. 7.