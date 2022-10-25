Hummus gets a fall makeover in Smyrna

Whether you are craving savory or sweet, the spicy pumpkin hummus is perfect for fall. A mound of roasted and pureed pumpkin is accompanied by a sprinkling of crispy fried sage leaves and toasted pepitas, for texture. Sweet and sour pomegranate gastrique is drizzled over the top, with fresh pomegranate seeds adding crunch and tartness, with underlying sweetness. Chile salt, made with chile de árbol, lends spice and subtle smokiness.

House-made black pepper lavash is the vehicle to get the hearty mix to your taste buds. The unleavened cracker bread, featuring the woody spice of cracked peppercorns, is the ideal complement to all the savory sweetness.