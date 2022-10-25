BreakingNews
1 security guard dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb nightclub
ajc logo
X

Hummus gets a fall makeover in Smyrna

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
2 hours ago
Dish of the Week: Spicy pumpkin hummus at Muss & Turner’s

Muss & Turner’s in Smyrna has eased into the season as comfortably as putting on that first fall flannel, with Chef de Cuisine John Wilmot giving hummus, an appetizer often taken for granted, a fall makeover.

Whether you are craving savory or sweet, the spicy pumpkin hummus is perfect for fall. A mound of roasted and pureed pumpkin is accompanied by a sprinkling of crispy fried sage leaves and toasted pepitas, for texture. Sweet and sour pomegranate gastrique is drizzled over the top, with fresh pomegranate seeds adding crunch and tartness, with underlying sweetness. Chile salt, made with chile de árbol, lends spice and subtle smokiness.

House-made black pepper lavash is the vehicle to get the hearty mix to your taste buds. The unleavened cracker bread, featuring the woody spice of cracked peppercorns, is the ideal complement to all the savory sweetness.

Of course, you also should save room for a big chocolate chip cookie.

Muss & Turner’s. 1675 Cumberland Parkway, Smyrna. 770-434-1114, mussandturners.com

ExploreCobb County dining news
ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres / AJC

The Jolt: If Abrams pulls upset, expect governor’s power to shrink5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sinners’ reformation: Ex-Trump staffer turns to Georgia elections job
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

1 security guard dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb nightclub
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Joe Hamilton: After rough outing, ‘all’s not lost’ with Zach Gibson
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Joe Hamilton: After rough outing, ‘all’s not lost’ with Zach Gibson
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia could really use Jalen Carter against Gators
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Sebastian Pintxos Bar

Sebastián Pintxos Bar opens this month for Spanish cuisine, more than 50 gins
20h ago
Café 1933 opens in Midtown for cocktails, food and an art deco vibe
New tenants announced for Westside Paper and more restaurant news from the week
Featured

Credit: NETFLIX/NYT/HBO

TV best bets with ‘The White Lotus,’ Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Matthew Perry
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top