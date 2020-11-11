Go beyond turkey with these metro Atlanta Thanksgiving alternatives

Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar. Start a new Thanksgiving seafood tradition with trays of Drift Fish House’s rolls, featuring 30 lobster, crab or shrimp mini rolls for $89-$179, or order a combo roll tray with 10 of each. Additional sides for 10-15 people include lobster shells and cheese, Thai sticky wings and peel-and-eat shrimp.

4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-635-7641, driftoysterbar.com

Crab, shrimp and lobter rolls from Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar. / Courtesy of Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

Gunshow. German flavors get a nod with Gunshow’s $95 Thanksgiving meal for two, featuring dishes like braised pork shank, French onion spaetzle, German potato salad and kohlrabi rotkohl, and apple streusel. Quench your thirst with to-go cocktails, including the $45 king harvest punch for four, or the $45 seasonal tonic kit that offers butternut squash vodka, cranberry and harissa tonic, roasted onion and seltzer.

924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-380-1886, gunshowatl.com

Little Bear. Eschewing meat altogether? Summerhill eatery Little Bear is serving a vegan heat-and-eat to-go dinner. The $100 package, which feeds four, includes dishes like sweet potato soup with burn-your-own marshmallow kits, cornbread dressing, roasted broccoli with cranberry and chili chutney, roasted cauliflower and herbaceous rice porridge, and a Choco AF torte with persimmon frosting, pecan and candied thyme. Still feel like turkey? The restaurant offers a package with all the traditional fixings, too. Need some social lubricant for your tense family gathering? Add on a “booze pack” for four that includes carafes of cocktails, red and white wine and cranberry cordial.

72 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-500-5396, littlebearatl.com

Little Rey. Try a different kind of bird this Thanksgiving with Little Rey’s holiday whole pollo al carbon. For $43, you get a whole bird with smoked onion and jalapeño, served family-style with flour or corn tortillas, ranch beans and cilantro rice, chips, queso and salsa, as well as a quart of Little Rey’s margarita mix. Double the order for $80.

1878 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-796-0207, littlerey.com

This holiday whole pollo al carbon meal can be ordered from Little Rey. Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee

Petite Violette. There are several options with Petite Violette’s $39.95 four-course to-go meal. The meals feature a choice of soup, including carrot apple ginger; salad; and one of six desserts, including pumpkin pie or apple caramel bread pudding. For your entree, choose from salmon over tagliatelle pasta, boeuf bourguignon, or go a little more traditional, with roast turkey and giblet gravy. All entrees also come with a starch and vegetables. Add a bottle or wine for $28-$50.

2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com

