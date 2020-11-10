Join your family for Thanksgiving — virtually — with these online cooking classes

Holiday pie baking with Pietisserie. The San Francisco-based bakery is offering a live pie-baking video presentation the day before Thanksgiving. BakerJaynelle St. Jean will walk viewers through each step of making a ginger citrus and cranberry pie. Ingredients will be provided in advance via next day shipping.

6-7 p.m. Nov. 25. $135. sweetthursday.eventbrite.com

Thanksgiving cook-along with Cuiline. Take atrip to the Irish countryside with Cuiline’s live and interactive Thanksgiving Day cook-along. Dublin chef Alix Gardner will lead the three-hour, three-course class with recipes for duck breast in plum sauce, colcannon (mashed potatoes with cabbage or kale) and sticky toffee pudding.

3 p.m. Nov. 26. $185 for two meals with the option to purchase two additional for $45, including delivery of pre-measured ingredients and a shopping list to purchase meat and produce locally. There is also the option to have all ingredients delivered for an additional $60 for two meals and $50 for two additional meals. cuiline.com/cooking-classes/irish/irish-country-fare

Transforming Thanksgiving leftovers with the Seasoned Chef. Meet up on Black Friday as professional chefs guide you through transforming your Thanksgiving leftovers into ham and cheese melts on a croissant with cranberry, arugula and basil aioli, turkey empanadas with marsala gravy, fried cheese stuffing with spicy cranberry dipping sauce, garlic and rosemary mashed potato croquettes and a pumpkin pie martini. Seasoned Chef also offers pre-holiday Thanksgiving classes.

2-4 p.m. Nov. 27. $40. theseasonedchef.com/cooking-classes-calendar/blackfridaybites

