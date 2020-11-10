Join your family for Thanksgiving — virtually — with these online cooking classes

Can’t get together with family for Thanksgiving this year? Make the divide feel a little less wide by joining your faraway relatives for an online cooking class. Learn to make everything from holiday dishes from pies to turkey, then eat the meals you all create -- apart, but together.
Online cooking class with Cozymeal. A professional chef will guide you through making a traditional Thanksgiving meal of vegetable and pumpkin stew, duck breast with cranberry relish and creamy corn pudding. The 75-minute class is fully interactive and provides a shopping list to shop for ingredients ahead of time or the option to get ingredients delivered to you.
Dates available from Nov. 12-Jan. 31. $39. cozymeal.com/online-cooking-class/14156/authentic-and-classic-thanksgiving-meal
Online Thanksgiving with Emeril through Sur la table. Join celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse as he teaches you to make turkey roulade, pan gravy and butternut squash soup in this class, with a moderator present to field questions. A prep packet provided ahead of time includes a shopping list for participants to buy their ingredients ahead of time. If one class isn’t enough, Sur la table offers a variety of other Thanksgiving-themed classes, including a turkey and gravy tutorial, vegetarian Thanksgiving feast and pie-baking tutorials,
4 p.m. Nov. 24. $49. surlatable.com/online-thanksgiving-with-emeril-et/6622476.html
Holiday pie baking with Pietisserie. The San Francisco-based bakery is offering a live pie-baking video presentation the day before Thanksgiving. BakerJaynelle St. Jean will walk viewers through each step of making a ginger citrus and cranberry pie. Ingredients will be provided in advance via next day shipping.
6-7 p.m. Nov. 25. $135. sweetthursday.eventbrite.com
Thanksgiving cook-along with Cuiline. Take atrip to the Irish countryside with Cuiline’s live and interactive Thanksgiving Day cook-along. Dublin chef Alix Gardner will lead the three-hour, three-course class with recipes for duck breast in plum sauce, colcannon (mashed potatoes with cabbage or kale) and sticky toffee pudding.
3 p.m. Nov. 26. $185 for two meals with the option to purchase two additional for $45, including delivery of pre-measured ingredients and a shopping list to purchase meat and produce locally. There is also the option to have all ingredients delivered for an additional $60 for two meals and $50 for two additional meals. cuiline.com/cooking-classes/irish/irish-country-fare
Transforming Thanksgiving leftovers with the Seasoned Chef. Meet up on Black Friday as professional chefs guide you through transforming your Thanksgiving leftovers into ham and cheese melts on a croissant with cranberry, arugula and basil aioli, turkey empanadas with marsala gravy, fried cheese stuffing with spicy cranberry dipping sauce, garlic and rosemary mashed potato croquettes and a pumpkin pie martini. Seasoned Chef also offers pre-holiday Thanksgiving classes.
2-4 p.m. Nov. 27. $40. theseasonedchef.com/cooking-classes-calendar/blackfridaybites
