Shakespeare, Easter egg hunts and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Try your choice of dishes from more than 50 food trucks and restaurants, including plenty of vegan options.

Shakespeare in the Ponce: “As You Like It”

7 p.m. Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16, plus additional dates. RoleCall Amphitheater at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Enjoy an outdoor performance of “As You Like It,” Shakespeare’s tale of Rosalind, who flees persecution in her uncle’s court, and a host of other memorable characters.

Celebrate Easter at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (session A) and 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (session B). Saturday, April 16. $15.95. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437.

Children’s Museum of Atlanta hosts two sessions of Easter activities, including a Bunny Hop Dance and Easter Egg hunt.

Cobb

Master Gardener Plant Sale & Expo

Caption Plants, accessories, garden tools and more will be available to purchase at the Cobb County Master Gardeners’ 22nd Annual Plant Sale. Credit: From Master Gardener of Cobb County’s Facebook page Credit: From Master Gardener of Cobb County’s Facebook page Caption Plants, accessories, garden tools and more will be available to purchase at the Cobb County Master Gardeners’ 22nd Annual Plant Sale. Credit: From Master Gardener of Cobb County’s Facebook page Credit: From Master Gardener of Cobb County’s Facebook page

10 a.m-4 p.m. Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. Covered horse arena at Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. 770-528-4070.

Shop for plants, garden tools, accessories and yard art from more than 50 vendors at the Cobb County Master Gardeners’ 22nd Annual Plant Sale.

Marietta Community Easter Egg Hunt

5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, April 15. Athletic fields located off of 1415 Barclay Circle, Marietta. 770-423-1330.

Let the kids join the search for 40,000 eggs and enjoy food, games, music, entertainment and a kids zone.

ATL Blues Festival

7 p.m. Saturday, April 16. $49-$125 plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Listen to blues from an honor roll of musicians including Calvin Richardson, Tucka, Pokey Bear, Ronnie Bell, Theodis Ealey and Chick Rodgers at the 16th annual ATL Blues Festival.

DeKalb

Plant Sale Festival

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Wylde Center Oakhurst Garden, 435 Oakview Road, Decatur.

Buy plants at the Wylde Center’s annual sale. Their experts will be on hand with the answers to all your questions. You can also find out more about other organizations as well as vendors.

Easter Egg Scramble

Caption Let the kids hunt for eggs and meet the Easter Bunny at Brookhaven’s Easter Egg Scramble on Saturday. Credit: From brookhavenga.gov Credit: From brookhavenga.gov Caption Let the kids hunt for eggs and meet the Easter Bunny at Brookhaven’s Easter Egg Scramble on Saturday. Credit: From brookhavenga.gov Credit: From brookhavenga.gov

10 a.m. Saturday, April 16. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven. 404-637-0542.

Bring the kids to hunt Easter eggs. They’ll be split into age groups (3 and under, 4-6, and 7 and up) with separate areas for each. Food trucks offering breakfast fare will be onsite, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand to pose for pictures.

15th Annual Beat the Street for Little Feet

6 a.m. setup start time, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. race number pickup, 7:30 a.m. DJ music begins, 7:45 a.m. pre-race warm up, 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. kids’ activities, 8 a.m. 5K race start, 9 a.m. 1-mile start, 9:15 a.m. Tot Trot, 9:30 a.m. awards. Saturday, April 16. Harmony Park, Oakview Road and E. Lake Drive, Decatur.

Join in a 5K run, 1-mile run or let your young kids run in the Tot Trot and score a T-shirt designed by James Dean, author and illustrator of the popular “Pete the Cat” books.

North Fulton

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza

Caption Sandy Springs Artsapalooza features art and music in a street party atmosphere. Credit: From Sandy Springs Artsapalooza’s Facebook page Credit: From Sandy Springs Artsapalooza’s Facebook page Caption Sandy Springs Artsapalooza features art and music in a street party atmosphere. Credit: From Sandy Springs Artsapalooza’s Facebook page Credit: From Sandy Springs Artsapalooza’s Facebook page

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17. Free admission. City Center West, 6100 Lake Forrest Drive NE, Sandy Springs. 404-873-1222.

Artsapalooza is a combination of an art show, music festival and street party featuring the work of 150 local and regional artists as well as gourmet food trucks, live acoustic music and kids’ activities.

Easter Bunny Hop

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Free. North Pond at Creekside Park (behind City Hall), 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200.

Bring the family to enjoy an interactive walk around North Pond as well as shopping with vendors, visiting a petting zoo and meeting with the Easter Bunny. Food will be available to purchase.

The Roswell Music Club: Tiffany Uzoije, Soprano

3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 17. $30 plus fees (includes admission, hors d’oeuvres and wine). Mimosa Hall, 127 Bulloch Ave., Roswell.

Soprano Tiffany Uzoije, who regularly appears in Atlanta Opera productions, performs in the Roswell Arts Fund’s new classical music series.

Gwinnett

Cross Pointe Color Run

Caption Get covered in non-toxic colored powder as you walk or run in the Cross Pointe Color Run. Credit: From crosspointechurch.com Credit: From crosspointechurch.com Caption Get covered in non-toxic colored powder as you walk or run in the Cross Pointe Color Run. Credit: From crosspointechurch.com Credit: From crosspointechurch.com

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Cross Pointe Church, 1800 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. 843-409-7146.

Get covered in different colors of non-toxic powder as you complete an untimed 1-mile walk/run. An Easter egg hunt is featured along the race path, and free lunch is provided.

“Romeo and Juliet”

7 p.m. Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. $5. Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Georgia Gwinnett College presents a modern-day retelling of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” a classic tale of romance, action and comedy.

Easter Egg Hunt/Egg-stra Special Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 for Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. for Egg-stra Special Easter Egg Hunt. Rossie Brundage Park, 350 Autry St., Norcross.

Norcross is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. where you can take photos with the Easter Bunny. A second “egg-stra” special hunt for children with special needs and their families follows at 1 p.m. The event is wheelchair accessible and sensory-friendly with special consideration for the visually and hearing-impaired.