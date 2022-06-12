VAUGHN, Melanie



Melanie Kay Vaughn, age 63, of Atlanta, peacefully passed away on June 2, 2022, after suffering an unexpected heart attack on May 11 and never regaining consciousness.



Melanie was born August 17, 1958, in Waco, Texas to Bill and Dorothy Vaughn. She attended Sequoyah High School in Doraville, GA, where she excelled in track and field, and softball. Melanie continued her education at North Georgia College and State University. Following her calling in the hospitality industry, she started her career with the Peasant Group. Melanie was the General Manager for St. Charles Deli for several years and spent the last 17 years as a partner at Doc Chey's Noodle House. She married the love of her life, Barbara Burton, in 2014 on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. She attended and loved St. Mark's United Methodist Church.



Melanie meant so much to so many different people. To her friends and family, she was a confidant, cheerleader and someone they could always count on. To her employees, she was a mentor and a mother-figure. To her customers, she was an instant friend with warm hospitality and a big smile. The hole Melanie leaves in the lives of so many is a testament to the joy she brought to everyone.



For such a small woman, Melanie's spirit was big enough to fill a room. She had a quick wit, contagious laugh and could write a silly song about any subject at the drop of a hat. She was a self-proclaimed fried chicken expert, proud Army brat, devout Saints fan, and also enjoyed gardening, gospel music, spending time with her mother and trips to the beach with her wife. Above all, she loved God and was strong in her faith.



She is survived by her wife, Barbara Burton, and mother, Dorothy Vaughn of Atlanta, GA; brother, Thomas Vaughn of Brunswick, GA; and nieces, Nicole Kyle and Tanya Lux of Spartanburg, SC. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Vaughn, and sister, Judith Vaughn Rammel.



"I know this place is not our home and those we love are just on loan to us. The good news is that we will see each other again one day. Until then…I love and miss you." – Melanie Vaughn



A private funeral will be held for family, and a public Celebration of Life will be planned for August. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Atlanta Community Food Bank at acfb.org.

