RECIPE: Learn to make Doc Chey’s Spicy Szechuan Stir Fry

Doc Chey’s has five stir-fries in regular rotation on their menu, including this Spicy Szechuan version. You can choose to have an all-vegetable version, or add a protein like chicken, tofu, beef or shrimp. In our photo, chef Chad Anderson prepared the stir-fry with shrimp.

In the restaurant, this recipe would provide four very generous servings. We thought it would be enough for six, especially when served with rice. What a great way to enjoy a colorful array of vegetables. We tested the recipe with chicken thighs.