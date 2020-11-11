RECIPE: Learn to make Doc Chey’s Spicy Szechuan Stir Fry

Hi! I saw that you all have a section where you share recipes from restaurants around Atlanta. I was wondering if you could share the recipe for Doc Chey’s Spicy Szechuan Stir Fry. Thank you! — Azziza Robinson, Atlanta
Doc Chey’s has five stir-fries in regular rotation on their menu, including this Spicy Szechuan version. You can choose to have an all-vegetable version, or add a protein like chicken, tofu, beef or shrimp. In our photo, chef Chad Anderson prepared the stir-fry with shrimp.
In the restaurant, this recipe would provide four very generous servings. We thought it would be enough for six, especially when served with rice. What a great way to enjoy a colorful array of vegetables. We tested the recipe with chicken thighs.
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 pound protein of your choice, cubed (see note)
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon grated ginger
- 3 cups broccoli florets and slices of stem
- 2 cups onion, cut into 1/6th wedges and pieces separated
- 2 cups slivered red pepper
- 2 cups snow peas
- 2 cups julienned carrots
- 1 (8-ounce) can sliced water chestnuts
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes or 1 tablespoon Sriracha, or as desired
- 1 cup Cantonese Sauce (see recipe)
- 3/4 cup water
- 1/4 cup cornstarch or rice flour
- Dried whole red peppers, if desired
- Rice, for serving
- In a wok, heat oil over high heat until smoking, then add protein and begin stirring. Add garlic and ginger and cook until protein is seared and cooked through. When we tested this with chicken thighs, this took 5 minutes. Remove protein from wok and set aside.
- To remaining oil in wok, add broccoli, onion, red pepper, snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts and red pepper flakes or Sriracha. Cook over high heat until broccoli is bright green and onion begins to caramelize, 8 to 10 minutes, depending on the heat of your burner. Stir in Cantonese Sauce.
- In a measuring cup, stir together water and cornstarch. Add cornstarch mixture to wok in 1/4 cup increments until sauce is thickened and coats vegetables. If you want a very spicy stir-fry, add dried whole red peppers to taste. Return protein to wok. Continue cooking 1 minute or until everything is hot and covered with sauce. Serve immediately with rice, if desired. Serves 6.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, using chicken thighs: 266 calories (percent of calories from fat, 20), 19 grams protein, 34 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 6 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 69 milligrams cholesterol, 1,388 milligrams sodium.
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 1/3 cup Shaoxing cooking wine
- 1/3 cup oyster sauce
- 2 tablespoons plus 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- In a medium bowl, whisk together soy sauce, cooking wine, oyster sauce and sugar. Whisk until the sugar dissolves. Set aside. Makes 1 cup.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 15 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, trace fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 383 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of . . . Doc Chey’s Noodle House, 563 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. 404-688-4238, doccheys.com.
