Decatur Book Festival culinary track spotlights Black cookbook authors and food writers

Author Adrian Miller will speak at the Atlanta History Center about his books documenting the history of soul food and the African Americans who served as chefs and service staff for U.S. presidents. Courtesy of Bernard Grant

On Sept. 12, lawyer turned food writer Adrian Miller will discuss his deep dive into presidential foodways, “The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, From the Washingtons to the Obamas.”

“Every president has had an African American cooking for them in some capacity,” Miller said. “If you were to step back and put all the White House cooks together in one room, over the course of history, most would be African American women.”

“The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, From the Washingtons to the Obamas” by Adrian Miller.

A Sept. 16 panel will have three prominent female chef-authors — Virginia Willis, Nathalie Dupree and Belinda Smith-Sullivan — talking about the past and future of Southern cuisine, including African American contributions to the region’s foodways.

“The three of us are friends enough that I feel like the public is going to get an insight into a more personal conversation,” Willis said. “We feel comfortable talking to one another about this, and perhaps more challenging aspects of that dark history. In addition, Nathalie has, for a long time, advocated the acknowledgement not only of racial divides, but also class divides with Southern cooking.”

Also planned are interviews with chef and opera singer Alexander Smalls, who unites his passions for food and music in his “Meals, Music, and Muses” (Sept. 8); food photographer Alan Batt, discussing his “Toques in Black: 101 Black Chefs in America” with New York Times correspondent Kim Severson (Sept. 30); and drink writer Brad Thomas Parsons, author of “Amaro” and “Last Call,” mixing it up with Atlanta food journalist Mike Jordan (Sept. 23).

Cooking demos, a draw in years past, haven’t been nixed entirely. On Sept. 13, viewers can watch Todd Richards prepare recipes from “Soul” on the patio of his new restaurant, Lake & Oak BBQ.

Grabbing a bite also has been part of the book festival experience, and three Decatur restaurants are keeping that tradition alive, by featuring dishes from recipes by some of this year’s participating authors.

Virginia Willis will appear on a panel to talk about the past and future of Southern cuisine. Courtesy of Bartee Lamar Credit: Bartee Lamar Credit: Bartee Lamar

Steinbeck’s Ale House will prepare oxtails, turnips and okra plated with buttered jasmine rice from Smalls’ “Meals, Music, and Muses” on Sept. 8; the Brick Store Pub will feature Richards’ onion broth with onion dumplings and braised chicken wings from “Soul” on Sept. 13; and the Deer and the Dove will offer two dishes — smashed fried okra and benne seed crisps — from Willis’ “Secrets of the Southern Table” on Sept. 16. Dishes will be available for both dine-in and takeout. The featured cookbook will be given to the first five guests that order the special dish and mention the Decatur Book Festival.

Creole Caesar salad with cornbread croutons is featured in “Meals, Music, and Muses” by Alexander Smalls, who will be interviewed during the Decatur Book Festival. Ligaya Figueras / Ligaya.Figueras@ajc.com

In addition, Dancing Goats is featuring a specialty drink at its Decatur location for the duration of the festival. Dubbed the G&T, it is a cappuccino seasoned with ginger and turmeric. Also, every customer who purchases a pack of Dancing Goats coffee at the Decatur location will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of five books provided by the Decatur Book Festival. And, Kimball House will have a special menu item from Parsons’ “Last Call” on Sept. 23.

AJC Decatur Book Festival. Sept. 4-Oct. 4. Free; registration required; via Crowdcast. decaturbookfestival.com.

