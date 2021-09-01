Couple has brick-and-mortar dreams for Atlanta pop-up Vinetta

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Caption Amanda Newsom and Joel Penn are the partners behind the pop-up Vinetta, which they hope to turn into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Courtesy of Jimmy Clemmons Credit: Jimmy Clemmons Credit: Jimmy Clemmons

In an interview, Penn, 36, and Newsom, 38 — who met in a journalism class at the University of Georgia — shared Vinetta’s origin story. “This whole thing started many years ago, very kind of casually and organically as a supper club out of our house in Athens,” Penn said. “I was I trying to push myself and grow as a cook, and I wanted to try different recipes that wouldn’t necessarily work in a fast-paced professional setting.”

By then, Penn, who once dreamt of being a music writer for Rolling Stone, was on his way to establishing his chef’s credentials (East West Bistro, the National, Heirloom Cafe), and Newsom had decided to get her master’s in nonprofit management, which she later put to good use for three years at Atlanta’s Giving Kitchen.

Vinetta became a path for the couple to explore their Appalachian roots: Penn, who loves preserving and fermenting, was born in Manassas, Virginia, and still has family in Virginia and West Virginia; Newsom is a product of North Georgia. When Penn’s sister, Anna, suggested he call the project Vinetta, he thought the word sounded cool and evocative. What he didn’t know at the time was that their paternal grandmother’s name is Vanetta Rae.

With the change of a single vowel in her name, the partners were able to play on their love of wine, and still honor Nana.

As Vinetta has evolved, Penn has been able to explore his connections with farmers, and his love of Asian ingredients and foodways. Newsom hasn’t eaten red meat since she was 15, and, while Penn does put meat on the menu, it’s usually not the star of the plate. (My five-course experience at Talat began with a single Gulf Coast oyster, topped with an icy mixture of dashi and nori. That was followed by King salmon, cured in green-garlic miso and paired with watermelon, sunflower and shiso, and a dish of Georgia quail, with tomatoes, okra, seaweed, green-tomato kimchi, marigold vinegar and purslane.)

Caption At its Aug. 23 dinner at Talat Market, Vinetta served the stunning Three Sisters: South Georgia corn, squash, purple-hull peas from DaySpring Farms, country ham and corn miso, pickled Georgia chanterelles, boiled peanuts and lunchbox peppers. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

By the time the pandemic hit, the duo had decided to focus solely on their pop-up. Newsom left her job in marketing and communications at Giving Kitchen in August, 2020. Penn, who, after moving to Atlanta, worked for nearly a year as Wrecking Bar Brewpub’s chef de cuisine, was cooking part-time at Watchman’s. When COVID-19 forced Watchman’s to suspend operations, he was free to pursue his passion project. The ultimate goal is to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant, possibly near their home in the West End.

Meanwhile, look for Vinetta at East Atlanta Village Farmers Market’s Okra Fest (Sept. 20); ASW Exchange (Sept. 25) and Freedom Farmers Market (Oct. 30).

And, if an outdoor culinary adventure sounds like a good time, consider camping with Vinetta at Cloudland Canyon State Park in Rising Fawn Oct. 15-17. For $750, two people can glamp, Vinetta-style, from Friday dinner to Sunday breakfast. The package includes meals, drinks and camping fees. You’ll need to bring your own tent.

“Every time we go camping, I like to make fun and elaborate meals over the campfire,” Penn said.

During one memorable outing, he thought out loud, “I wish I could do this for a living.” That was the spark that lit the flame.

To follow Vinetta’s journey, sign up for updates at VinettaAtl.com.

Warning: Reading the menus can lead to late-night food fantasies and uncontrollable hunger pangs.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.