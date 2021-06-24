Coconut-washed gin arrives in Georgia just in time for summer

Bimini Coconut is named for Bimini, the closest point in the Bahamas to the mainland U.S., far from Round Turn’s distillery in Biddeford, Maine. It is made with the same base distillate of soft juniper hops and grapefruit notes as regular Bimini gin, but with coconut flavor added through a fat-washing process.

While it may sound unappetizing, fat washing is a way to infuse subtle, natural flavors into a spirit. It first was introduced in 2007, when, in the early days of the New York City bar Please Don’t Tell, Beverage Director Don Lee created the Benton’s Old-Fashioned by fat washing bacon. The drink became a craze and popularized the method, which he based on an 18th-century perfumery technique. In the process, known as enfleurage, flower petals are placed between layers of purified fat, and pure aromatic oils are recovered using alcohol.