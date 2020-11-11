Upscale bowling alley opens at Atlantic Station

Located at the corner of 19th and Market streets in Atlantic Station, the new Bowlero bowling alley offers blacklight bowling and more than 45 games at its arcade. At 36,000 square feet, the venue serves mixologist-inspired cocktails and “upscale comfort food," according to a press release.

Metro Atlanta is home to several Bowlero locations and other high-end bowling alleys that focus on the bar experience, food and entertainment just as much as the bowling. The new Atlantic Station location is Bowlero’s 13th outpost in Georgia and the first inside the Perimeter, according to a map on the company’s website. It aims to be a “one-stop entertainment destination where bowling is just the beginning,” the company said.