Chamblee’s Hopstix Asian Brewpub marks 5 years

Before opening Hopstix, Tan was a talented homebrewer who developed some of his Hopstix recipes after joining Atlanta’s Covert Hops Society homebrewing club.

“That hobby turned into a passion,” he said. “When I was doing group brews with Covert Hops, I would bring Asian food. And over the years, that’s how this vision of an Asian brewpub grew. I wanted to bring something unique to the craft scene. And, humbly I say, it’s turned out to be a very successful concept.”

Currently, Ramirez is brewing on the Frankenstein 3-barrel system that’s been reworked and reorganized a number of times since Hopstix opened. The newest addition is a pair of 10-barrel unitanks that do double duty for fermentation and conditioning.

Right now, the order of business is the brewpub’s fifth anniversary celebration on June 18. Ramirez is finishing a batch of Rice & Shine that will be canned and labeled to sell at the celebration.

“There’s not really any distribution for our packaged products,” Ramirez said. “The margins are better if we sell it here. But there might be a little bit in the future. I designed the Rice & Shine label with the intention of getting it approved so we could send it anywhere.”

Ramirez also has been tweaking the recipes for Hopstix staples, such as Hooligans ESP, while brewing many of his own beers.

“About half of the beers I’ve done since I’ve been here have been my recipes,” he said. “The Keris Czech dark lager was the first one I did. The Sin Falta Mexican lager is another one. That’s brewed with Oaxacan green corn, which is part of the kinds of weird things I like to do, along with Chinese black rice and smoked orange wood. That’s what keeps it fun.”

Tucked into a corner of the brewhouse, Hopstix has a small barrel-aged program, mostly using casks from Atlanta’s ASW Distillery.

“Those were all COVID-aged,” Tan quipped, pointing to a stacked rack of barrels. “We did our Seven Seas Foreign extra stout and our American Dream porter in bourbon barrels.”

Tan and Ramirez agree the brewpub is an ongoing collaborative process, and that extends to many parts of the business. For several weeks, they reworked the Hopstix logo, which is now on the wall the near the front bar. The concise graphic design features a hop cone intersected by a pair of chopsticks, and the timestamp, “Est. 2017.”

“Overall, I wanted to connect people through food and beer,” Tan said. “I came from a very diverse country, so I want to continue to walk people through that journey. Our motto is, ‘Brewing flavors and cultures.’ That’s where we are and what we’re going for.”

