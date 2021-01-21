Chamblee restaurant gives you the comfort food you’re hoping for

The Bluetop sloppy Joe starts with a nice, squishy bun that soaks up drippings from this messy sandwich. It’s perfect when it’s served, but beware if you order the sandwich for takeout — the bun could be soaked through if you have more than a 15-20 minute drive.

The Angus beef is a clear step up from the basic grocery store stuff, and roasted poblano peppers add a second dimension of flavor. A bit of queso blanco on top adds an extra note of decadence to the otherwise simple sandwich.