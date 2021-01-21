Chamblee restaurant gives you the comfort food you’re hoping for

The sloppy Joe at Bluetop is not a riff or reinterpretation — it’s just a really good sloppy Joe, made with good ingredients. As such, it gives you exactly what you’re hoping for when you order one, plus extra flavor you probably wouldn’t achieve making one at home.
The Bluetop sloppy Joe starts with a nice, squishy bun that soaks up drippings from this messy sandwich. It’s perfect when it’s served, but beware if you order the sandwich for takeout — the bun could be soaked through if you have more than a 15-20 minute drive.
The Angus beef is a clear step up from the basic grocery store stuff, and roasted poblano peppers add a second dimension of flavor. A bit of queso blanco on top adds an extra note of decadence to the otherwise simple sandwich.
Bluetop’s sloppy Joe makes for an extremely satisfying meal.
Bluetop Restaurant & Bar. 5362 Peachtree Road, Chamblee. 678-620-3490, bluetopchamblee.com.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.