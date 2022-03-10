Celebrate St. Patricks Day with these food and drink specials at metro Atlanta restaurants

Hampton + Hudson. Start the celebration early with specials offers March 12-13, in addition to March 17. Look for dishes like bangers and mash, corned beef cabbage egg rolls and corned beef cabbage plate with house corned beef, green cabbage, mashed potatoes and grain mustard. On the drink side, look for $5 Jameson, Guinness and Black & Tans.

299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com.

Honeysuckle Gelato. Treat yourself to something sweet with Honeysuckle’s special holiday items, including sugar cookies topped with green sprinkles, St. Patrick’s Day Baby Gelato Cakes and an Irish coffee shake made with Irish Cream gelato, coffee caramel sauce and topped with honey whipped cream and green sprinkles. All treats will be offered from March 11-17.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-7825, honeysucklegelato.com/atlanta-ga-ponce-city-market.

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant. Both Iron Hill locations will serve a special menu on March 17, with dishes including potato and leek soup, Irish bread pudding and shepherd’s pie. On the beverage side, look for a Bailey’s cocktail and two new seasonal stouts, O’Sullivan and Big O’Sully.

3535 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, 470-225-6683 and 1224 Hammond Drive, 470-657-1730. ironhillbrewery.com/

Johnny’s Hideaway. The nightclub will offer complimentary corned beef and cabbage from 6-7 p.m. and free Irish shooters from 8-10 p.m. on March 17.

3771 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-8026, johnnyshideaway.com.

Miller’s Ale House. The restaurant will feature two Irish menu specials: A Reuben sandwich, and an Irish Mule made with Jameson Irish whiskey, Fever-Tree ginger beer and lime.

10750 Davis Drive, Alpharetta, 678-277-2581 and 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw, 678-203-2003. millersalehouse.com.

Red’s Beer Garden. The Benteen Park spot is offering an Irish Roll special from March 15-20. The dish is stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese, wrapped in an egg roll and dipped in Red’s sauce. Also look for Three Tavern’s Maury Mable Dry Irish Stout on draft.

1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, redsbeergarden.com.

Sugar Factory. Celebrate the holiday through March 31 with a Irish coffee-flavored milkshake with vanilla and coffee ice creams blended with Jameson Whiskey and poured into a green chocolate-covered mug with leprechaun sprinkles. The shake is topped with whipped cream, chocolate gold coins, rainbow sour belts and a rainbow whirly pop.

1080 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-428-4395, sugarfactory.com/location/atlanta.

Wild Heaven Brewery. Both locations of Wild Heaven will celebrate the holiday early by releasing its new Smiling Eyes Irish stout on March 11. On March 17, guests who wear green to either brewery will receive $1 off all drafts.

1010 White St. SW, Atlanta, 404-254-2232 and 135B Maple St., Decatur, 404-997-8589. wildheavenbeer.com.

