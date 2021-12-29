Beyond a bottle of bubbly

Dating to at least the 1850s, the Champagne cocktail is elegance in a glass. In his James Beard Award-winning book “Imbibe,” cocktail historian David Wondrich called it the “first evolved cocktail on record.” It’s perfectly balanced, never goes out of style and is impressive, despite having just a few ingredients.

Making a Champagne cocktail is simple. Place a sugar cube in the bottom of a coupe. The cube stimulates the carbonation bead, for extra effervescence and added sweetness. Saturate it with Angostura bitters, which add a base note. Add a small twist of lemon peel and fill the glass with chilled Champagne or sparkling wine. It’s a perfect blend of crisp and dry, with a faint hint of lemon. A variation that dates to 1898 includes a half ounce of cognac, which lends a bit of complexity and an amber hue.