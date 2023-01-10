Dunwoody spot offers a tasty celebration of squash

Italians love zucca, the name applied to several varieties of squash. Rather than being treated as a second-class ingredient that is snuck into dishes, it’s eaten raw or cooked, stuffed into pasta, grilled, sun-dried, pureed into soup and baked in focaccia.
No place celebrates zucchini as deliciously as North Italia. The restaurant transforms the low-carb veggie (which technically is classified as a fruit) into chips that will have everyone at your table racing to grab the last one.
Zucchini is shaved razor thin, lightly dusted with flour and flash-fried super crispy for this dish. Each golden, curly disc is seemingly uniform in size. They are served in a heaping bowl, still hot from the fryer. You still get the smooth, sweet, slightly nutty flavor of the squash, and all its nutrients (vitamin C, potassium), but the salty crunch hits your pleasure center like a dessert.
North Italia. 4600 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Dunwoody. 770-804-8403; 3393 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-841-7530, northitalia.com
