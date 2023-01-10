ajc logo
X

Dunwoody spot offers a tasty celebration of squash

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
36 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Zucca chips at North Italia

Italians love zucca, the name applied to several varieties of squash. Rather than being treated as a second-class ingredient that is snuck into dishes, it’s eaten raw or cooked, stuffed into pasta, grilled, sun-dried, pureed into soup and baked in focaccia.

No place celebrates zucchini as deliciously as North Italia. The restaurant transforms the low-carb veggie (which technically is classified as a fruit) into chips that will have everyone at your table racing to grab the last one.

Zucchini is shaved razor thin, lightly dusted with flour and flash-fried super crispy for this dish. Each golden, curly disc is seemingly uniform in size. They are served in a heaping bowl, still hot from the fryer. You still get the smooth, sweet, slightly nutty flavor of the squash, and all its nutrients (vitamin C, potassium), but the salty crunch hits your pleasure center like a dessert.

North Italia. 4600 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Dunwoody. 770-804-8403; 3393 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-841-7530, northitalia.com

ExploreDeKalb County dining news
ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Three questions with Kirby Smart: ‘The significance is there’s no blemish’4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown pleads guilty to fraud charge
3h ago

Credit: Zachary Hansen

Senate committee endorses narrow reforms for development authorities
6h ago

Credit: Zachary Hansen

Senate committee endorses narrow reforms for development authorities
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For Georgia Tech fans, slight consolation in Georgia’s championship
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cornbread Sisters

Sisters embrace lucky break to sell ‘secret recipe’ cornbread at Souper Jenny
3h ago
Lazy Betty team to open Humble Pie next week in the Interlock
23h ago
Henri’s Bakery opens fifth metro Atlanta location in Brookhaven
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
12h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
14h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top