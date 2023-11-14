The fruity illusion at this Atlanta restaurant makes a delightful dessert

Everything sits on a crunchy base of oat-and-caramelized-white-chocolate streusel. A square of soft, spongy cake carries the rich baking spices. In the middle of the dessert is the apple compote. All of this is encased in fluffy vanilla mousse, with the exterior glazed with a thin layer of white chocolate colored to look like an apple.

The dish showcases the crisp, natural flavors of the fruit. A bite of it, along with a swoosh of caramel and the cool spice of the accompanying chai gelato, demonstrates how a simple, familiar flavor really can be so complex. That first forkful will take a moment, as you marvel at Thomas’ creation.

Local Three. 3290 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta. 404-968-2700, localthree.com

