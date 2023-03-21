Savory delight in a crispy, fried wonton at this metro Atlanta restaurant

Jinya’s cone — a crispy, fried wonton — is the perfect vehicle to hold a meaty mixture that balances heat with a slight sweetness. And, it is super fun to eat while awaiting a bowl of ramen.

Chopped, spicy, sushi-grade tuna and cubes of salmon poke are stuffed into the crispy cones, along with bits of avocado and scallion, for a bright texture explosion. You get a brittle munch, a meaty chew and cool creamy heat, all in one bite.