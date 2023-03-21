Savory delight in a crispy, fried wonton at this metro Atlanta restaurant

For the pure amusement of feeling as if you are enjoying dessert before dinner, try beginning a meal at Jinya Ramen Bar with an order of spicy tuna and salmon cones. They are meaty, crunchy and adorably fun.
Jinya’s cone — a crispy, fried wonton — is the perfect vehicle to hold a meaty mixture that balances heat with a slight sweetness. And, it is super fun to eat while awaiting a bowl of ramen.
Chopped, spicy, sushi-grade tuna and cubes of salmon poke are stuffed into the crispy cones, along with bits of avocado and scallion, for a bright texture explosion. You get a brittle munch, a meaty chew and cool creamy heat, all in one bite.
The dish includes two cones, nestled in a masu, the small wooden box originally used in Japan for rice or sake portions. It’s not only a clever vehicle for the cones, but also a reminder that they pair well with sake.
And, during spring, the dish is the perfect accompaniment to observing hanami, the Japanese custom of “flower viewing.”
Jinya Ramen. Multiple locations in metro Atlanta. jinyaramenbar.com
Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing