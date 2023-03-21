X

Savory delight in a crispy, fried wonton at this metro Atlanta restaurant

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
10 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Spicy tuna and salmon cones from Jinya Ramen Bar

For the pure amusement of feeling as if you are enjoying dessert before dinner, try beginning a meal at Jinya Ramen Bar with an order of spicy tuna and salmon cones. They are meaty, crunchy and adorably fun.

Jinya’s cone — a crispy, fried wonton — is the perfect vehicle to hold a meaty mixture that balances heat with a slight sweetness. And, it is super fun to eat while awaiting a bowl of ramen.

Chopped, spicy, sushi-grade tuna and cubes of salmon poke are stuffed into the crispy cones, along with bits of avocado and scallion, for a bright texture explosion. You get a brittle munch, a meaty chew and cool creamy heat, all in one bite.

The dish includes two cones, nestled in a masu, the small wooden box originally used in Japan for rice or sake portions. It’s not only a clever vehicle for the cones, but also a reminder that they pair well with sake.

And, during spring, the dish is the perfect accompaniment to observing hanami, the Japanese custom of “flower viewing.”

Jinya Ramen. Multiple locations in metro Atlanta. jinyaramenbar.com

ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Senate Press Office

Georgia Senate approves ban on end-of-term, chamber-financed Euro trips1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for history and small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
4h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus
18h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Why Kemp prefers a behind-the-scenes approach in new term
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Why Kemp prefers a behind-the-scenes approach in new term
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Read about Georgia Tech AD J Batt’s contract details
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Ardent

Oxton food and beverage district set for Buckhead’s Piedmont Center
1h ago
R3 Rosendale Concepts opens tomorrow in downtown Atlanta
Review: Korean and American fast food come together at TKO
Featured

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
South Fulton legal challenge to build-to-rent returns to trial court
42m ago
Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top